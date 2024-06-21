One Of The World's 50 Best Bars Celebrates 100 Years Of The Cantineros

Culture, Food & Drink, Community,

A world famous bar on Calle Ocho is celebrating a monumental occasion on Monday, June 24—the 100th Anniversary of the Cantineros. Café La Trova has long been regarded for its Cuban bartending tradition in the heart of Little Havana, with live music and bartenders ("cantineros") performing their craft in a passionate display of Cuban culture.

In honor of the special milestone, prepare for a festivity-filled evening featuring a guest bartending shift by the renowned Colin Chia and Shelley Tai from Nutmeg & Clove in Singapore. Plus, enjoy special Bacardi cocktails and additional surprise guest bartenders throughout the night, as well as the creation of the largest daiquiri to ever exist in Miami, crafted by the cantineros and local industry friends.