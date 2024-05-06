Step Inside California Closets New Miami Showroom

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Home & Real Estate Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate

California Closets opens its new showroom, merging sophistication and luxury living with the art of custom storage.



PHOTO BY AISHA ALI

Stepping into California Closets’ new Miami Shores showroom sets expectations for impeccably designed storage facilities. Designed to resemble a home, each elegantly organized system is displayed to prompt inspiration. The sophisticated showroom offers endless possibilities, ranging from integrated living spaces and breathtaking custom closets to exclusive finishes, color palettes, and panoramic storage walls. Whether looking to install a home bar with wine storage, custom garage cabinets or create the perfect layout for a dream closet, California Closets’ talented team of designers helps bring clients’ customized home organization to life. With over four million custom-designed storage solutions installed and no two designs being the same, California Closets makes the most of your space with the perfect dose of originality. Appointments and consultations are by appointment only, @caclosets