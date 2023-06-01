By Calle Dragones By Calle Dragones | | Food & Drink Sponsored Post

With a Cuban - Asian menu designed by the reknown Chef Luis Pous, a musical experience curated Dayhan Díaz, whose productions have been nominated 7 times for the Grammy awards, a cocktail bar carefully crafted by world-class winner mixologist Borja Goikoetxea and a Cuban-inspired space designed by the acclaimed architect, Ignacio García de Vinuesa, Calle Dragones reinterprets Old Havana and takes Miami’s restaurant scene to a whole new level.

The concept, the latest addition to Calle Ocho, is Cuban-born Chef Pous’ interpretation of Old Havana. ‘I wanted to bring back the 40s glam of my country and reimagined Cuban cuisine as it would have been if the revolution didn’t get in the way’. Calle Dragones dinner experience features a different show every night from 7:30pm Tuesday through Sunday and Brunch every Sunday at 11am.

Happy Hour Menu is available from Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 7:30pm.

Bookings: (786) 722 8370