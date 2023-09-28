Savor Miami's New Restaurant Calle Dragones

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink drink Eat

CUBAN RESTAURANT AND CABARET CALLE DRAGONES MAKES ITS U.S. DEBUT ON MIAMI’S ICONIC CALLE OCHO.



Dragones Crema Catalana PHOTO COURTESY OF CALLE DRAGONES

Miami has always served as a spot for cultural diversity, and why should its food be any different? Bringing a piece of Cuba with him wherever he goes, chef Luis Pous takes guests on a world-class culinary journey with the recently opened Calle Dragones.

Nestled in the heart of Miami’s iconic Calle Ocho, Miami’s location becomes the third Calle Dragones, featuring a menu crafted to celebrate Cuban traditions and Asian influences. With locations in Bogotá and Cartagena, Pous successfully creates masterful dishes into a seamless experience.

“Calle Dragones arouses curiosity through our carefully crafted menu as well as traditions celebrated through our performances,” shares Pous. “It is a dining experience that guests will never forget.”



Guajiro cocktail PHOTO COURTESY OF CALLE DRAGONES

The extensive menu showcases a carefully curated selection of craft cocktails and several signature dishes using local ingredients inspired by Pous’ heritage. Plates such as mojo roasted lechón pekin with guava hoisin and Chinese pancakes, crispy wontons and risotto congri with short rib vaca frita are sure to stun, while the immersive culinary experience rounds out the night with indulgent desserts such as the Cuban rum hot cheesecake with guava ice cream and chocolate Szechuan with cookie crumble.



The sultry setting inside Calle Dragones’ dining room PHOTO COURTESY OF CALLE DRAGONES

Transporting diners to Old Havana with its nightly world-class performances and live music, Salvaje Hospitality Group’s latest 166-seat venture is more than a restaurant. Featuring designs by Spanish architect and interior designer Ignacio García de Vinuesa, the spot incorporates custom-made 1950s velvet furniture, red velvet curtains, black dangling crystal chandeliers and a vintage white grand piano while showcasing a nightly cabaret.

Elevating the ambiance further, Calle Dragones promises an extensive list of nightly programming, bringing some fun to Calle Ocho. From Spanish fiesta to Havana tropical night Friday and weekend discos, the new spot creates the ultimate festive atmosphere for visitors and locals alike. 1036 SW Eighth St., Miami, @calledragonesmiami



Risotto Congri and Short Ribs Vaca Frita. PHOTO COURTESY OF CALLE DRAGONES