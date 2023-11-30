Camp Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives Invites Guests To A Tropical Wonderland This Holiday Season

Lifestyle,

This holiday season, swap snow for sandy beaches and embrace the spirit of Christmas in a tropical paradise. The Standard Huruvalhi Maldives, an idyllic island escape in south Asia, is rolling out three weeks of joyous celebrations, offering guests a chance to rediscover their inner child and bid farewell to the stress of everyday hustle and bustle.

From Dec. 20 to Jan. 7, The Standard invites you to shed your work attire and dive into the worlds of Camp Standard and its activities. Picture-perfect moments await, from serene wellness sessions to thrilling water sports, live entertainment and delicious feasts, promising a festive season unlike any other.

The festivities kick off with a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the beach, accompanied by coconut eggnog, hot chocolate and live music, followed by a series of beachside bonfires and vibrant celebrations suitable for all ages. You won’t want to miss the Camp Standard New Year’s Eve Countdown, a brand-new event promising unforgettable memories.

While Camp Standard Miami is on a child-free property, this Camp Standard edition promises fun for the whole family. The Lil’ Sharks Kids Club guarantees endless entertainment with treasure hunts, art classes and captivating Maldivian folklore storytelling sessions. Additionally, following the property’s mission to conservation, the Save the Turtle program—overseen by an in-house marine biologist—aims to educate and inspire the younger generation, and an unforgettable Swim with Santa event on Christmas Day is sure to create core memories for your kids.

For adventure-seekers, exciting expeditions are included in Camp Standard’s programming roster. Grab your flippers and enjoy a guided snorkeling adventure with Mr. Salty and the marine team, or enjoy the beauty of the island’s wildlife during a breathtaking sunset cruise. Diving enthusiasts can explore 40 different dive points around the resort, while lovers of water sports can enjoy both motorized and non-motorized activities.

You will also embark on a culinary adventure with a variety of themed dining experiences throughout the week, from Food Street's tantalizing array of Asian delights to Arabian delicacies, seafood extravaganzas and Mediterranean flavors. There is also an opportunity to dive deep into Maldivian culture with authentic local cuisine showcased during the Christmas and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinners.

To indulge in every amenity Camp Standard has to offer, the Stowaway package starts at $3,404 for a minimum five-night stay. This exclusive offer includes complimentary seaplane transfers, discounts on dining and spa experiences, weekly house reef snorkel tours and more. For inquiries and reservations, visit standardhuruvalhi.com.