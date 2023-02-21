How To Make The Campari Negroni Sbagliato Red-Carpet Edition

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Food & Drink

Sure, the Aperol Spritz dominated Instagram feeds a few summers ago. We’re even still coming down from the great wave of Espresso Martinis. But nothing rocked the worlds of bartenders quite like the Negroni Sbagliato.

Back in October, HBO Max released a “Get To Know Me” interview between House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy as the show made its way to the season 1 finale. One particular moment from the interview made its way to TikTok— of D’Arcy telling Cooke her drink of choice is the Negroni Sbagliato with prosecco in it (“Stunning!”)— and the clip went viral, leading to a massive increase in Google searches on how to make the cocktail.

Cooke and D’Arcy’s impressive influence continues to reign even well into awards season.

In celebration of the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Campari (the ceremony’s official spirits sponsor) has debuted the Negroni Sbagliato Red Carpet Edition. Made with Campari and Champagne Lallier, the cocktail has a touch more sparkle with the inclusion of gold shimmer.

Ahead of the SAG Awards on Feb. 26, the Campari Lounge in Beverly Hills will host a select number of special invitees and film industry players to try the drink. The exclusive aperitivo experience also offers a behind-the-scenes look at the spirit of the SAG Awards through the Campari perspective.

“Showcased exclusively at the Campari Lounge and the Award Show, the Campari Negroni Sbagliato Red-Carpet Edition is a twist on the classic Negroni Sbagliato, elevated by substituting prosecco for champagne and a perfect 50/50 balance of sweet and dry vermouth. Reminiscent of the stars with the champagne and gold shimmer touch, the specialty cocktail is the perfect SAG Awards sip,” Campari says.

However, you can also make the Campari Negroni Sbagliato Red-Carpet Edition right at home. You can craft up the cocktail as the results of the SAG Awards roll in or have the recipe on standby for when awards season has its big finale on March 12 with the Academy Awards. We also think the vibrant-hued beverage will make for the perfect drink when summer rolls around.

See the full recipe below.

Campari Negroni Sbagliato Red-Carpet Edition

Ingredients

1 oz. Campari

.5 oz. Cinzano 1757 Vermouth di Torino Rosso

.5 oz. Cinzano 1757 Extra Dry Vermouth

2.5 oz. Champagne Lallier

Gold Shimmer

Method

Stir the Campari and two vermouths over ice. Strain into a champagne flute. Top with 2.5 oz. ice-cold champagne. Serve in a champagne flute glass.

See also: Try These 7 Celeb-Owned Tequilas and Drink with the Stars