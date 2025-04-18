Captain Candy Drops Anchor At Aventura Mall With Its Second Miami Spot

Lifestyle,

Following the buzz around its first U.S. debut on Lincoln Road, the European luxury candy shop Captain Candy is opening a new location at Aventura Mall, which is officially expanding to a second South Florida location.



Originally based in Madrid, Captain Candy has captured hearts across Europe, with over 30 locations in places such as Germany, the Netherlands, and even inside Warner Bros. theme parks. Now, it's bringing its signature pirate-themed magic to one of Miami’s most premiere shopping destinations.

“We’re really excited to expand to Aventura Mall, especially after the recent success of our first U.S. location on Lincoln Road. Aventura Mall is one of the most renowned shopping destinations, popular with both tourists and locals, making it a natural choice for our next location,” said Gabriel Gjergji, CEO and co-founder of Captain Candy. “We’re proud of this expansion and confident it will be a fantastic addition to the mall.”

The new shop, designed with Captain Candy’s signature pirate-chic style, features wooden barrels of sweets, treasure chests of chocolates and international treats with playful backstories. Expect over three dozen types of candies and chocolates from around the world.

The Aventura location opens its doors on April 19, welcoming the first 50 visitors with a small surprise gift. The shop will also offer a weekend-only promotion to mark the occasion: buy one bag of candy, get the second at half price, a fitting treat for the sweet-toothed crowd. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, @aventuramall, @captaincandyshop