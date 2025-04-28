Explore These Branded Residential Projects That Fuse Automotive Design With Luxurious Living

Home & Real Estate, Home & Real Estate Feature, Home & Real Estate,

Explore Miami’s most exclusive branded residential projects that fuse automotive design with luxurious architectural living.



Striking waterfront views at the upcoming Pagani Residences captivate the residents. PHOTO BY WE ARE VISUALS

Pagani Residences

Redefining the name behind exceptional vehicles worldwide, Pagani is known for its meticulous craftsmanship, which is seamlessly integrated with its cutting-edge technology. Expanding its design philosophy beyond the road, the namesake unveils the world’s first Pagani-branded residential project, rising along the shores of North Bay Village. Elevating the standard for luxury living, Pagani Residences Miami reflects the brand’s ethos in every architectural detail. With sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway, the 30-story tower features 70 all-corner residences. Each unit showcases Italian-designed Schiffini kitchens, private terraces and 11-foot ceilings, offering finishes in carbon fiber, titanium, marble and hand-stitched leather—all accented by sculptural lighting that echoes Pagani’s famed quad exhaust. Completed with indulgent amenities, including a rooftop pool, wellness spa and private library, the tower’s much-anticipated debut is set for 2027—poised to captivate residents drawn to precision and architectural artistry. 7940 W. Dr., North Bay Village,@paganiresidences



Bentley Residences Miami exterior rendering PHOTO: COURTESY OF BENTLEY RESIDENCES MIAMI

Bentley Residences

Home to the world’s first Bentley-branded residential tower, Bentley Residences Miami reimagines the marque’s signature sophistication as a soaring 62-story statement anchored in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach. The tower’s diamond-faceted façade reflects the sleek contours of Bentley design, while inside, its automotive spirit exudes through a new lens of luxury. The iconic namesake has partnered with Dezer Development, integrating an automotive elevator engineered to deliver cars and drivers directly to each residence. This decadent oceanfront development speaks for itself, yet the details bring the Bentley name into full expression—featuring 216 residences, including private garages, expansive balconies with heated swimming pools and a full-service wellness spa. A sea-view beauty salon and state-of-the-art fitness lounge round out the offerings—alongside a pet spa, ensuring every two- or four-legged resident experiences Bentley-level comfort. While the grand tower’s much-anticipated unveiling awaits in 2028, excitement around its design-driven lifestyle continues to accelerate. 18401 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach,@dezerdev

Aston Martin Residences

Aston Martin—a timeless name and hallmark of automotive prestige—has carved a strong presence in Miami’s skyline, where the Miami River meets Biscayne Bay. Elevated 66 stories above this shimmering convergence, the tallest all-residential tower south of New York brings the marque’s design philosophy into a residential realm. The tower features decadent sky-level amenities—including a pool deck with cabanas, a full-service private marina and a curated art gallery. The sleek skyscraper welcomes its residents home in signature Aston Martin style. Inside, each residence boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, Bulthaup cabinetry, Gaggenau appliances and panoramic views of the bay and river. At the crown, a 13,035-square-foot three-floor “Unique” Triplex penthouse offers uninterrupted oceanfront views, a spa-inspired bath featuring a private sauna and a private terrace pool. Through translating Aston Martin’s iconic automotive design characteristics, residents are surrounded by the same craftsmanship that has defined the iconic brand’s legacy. 300 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami,@amresidencesmiami

Aston Martin Residences Miami Sky Lobby PHOTO: COURTESY OF ASTON MARTIN MIAMI