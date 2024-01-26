Cardi B Teams With The Museum Of Ice Cream For New Valentine's Day Cocktail

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Celebrity

Cardi B's Whipshots is releasing a new flavor in time for Valentine's Day and partnering with the Museum of Ice Cream for an excluvise dessert cocktail.

Strawberry Whipshots is available for a limited time now, and at the three Museum of Ice Cream locations across the country, patrons can enjoy the "Whipshake Milkshake" and "The Diamond," which uses the new flavor.

"Our fans have been begging us to drop Strawberry Whipshots since day one, and we’re going big with the launch of our most requested flavor. From brand new flavors to nationwide partnerships, Whipshots is giving consumers a whole lot to love this Valentine’s Day," Dave Dreyer, cmo of parent company Starco Brands, said.

"We are constantly seeking innovative ways to enhance visitors’ experience at Museum of Ice Cream and create unforgettable moments for them. This collaboration promises to infuse our locations with a burst of creativity, allowing guests to immerse themselves in exclusive, tasty drinks co-crafted with Whipshots and Cardi B, ensuring a truly enjoyable and unique experience for everyone who walks through our doors," Erin Levzow, chief marketing officer at Museum of Ice Cream, added.