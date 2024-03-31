Culture, Travel,

Not only are the people of Miami blessed to live in one of the greatest cities in the world, but locals can also escape to some of the most desirable vacation destinations in just a mere two hours. From the Bahamas to Belize, there’s no better time to take advantage of the abundance of cultures ready to be explored in just a Netflix-movie time away. Whether you are looking to party in Coco Bongo or sip and soothe in Montego Bay, here are six spots to size up for a weekend getaway when you're feeling a change of scenery.

The Bahamas

Depending on where exactly in the Bahamas you choose to go, flights can range from a short thirty minutes to two hours from Miami. With baby blue waters, unique locals, and many islands to choose from, this is the perfect place to get away and explore. If you decide to peruse the famous cluster of islands known as Bimini, you can even take a two-hour boat ride and ditch the air travel altogether. There are many things to do here, from water sports to swimming with dolphins to lying on the beach with a Bahama Mama in hand.

Belize

After a short hour-and-a-half flight, you can trade in the skyscrapers and highways for lush jungles and white sand beaches. November is the perfect time to travel to Belize as the crowds are low and the dry season is beginning. With some of the best snorkeling and diving in the world, the adventure seeker in everyone will be satisfied. The natural beauty of Belize is unparalleled, and the city is packed with culture. If someone in your party is a history buff, send them to explore the ancient Maya ruins like Caracol and Cahal Pech.

Turks and Caicos

world’s best destinations for long stretches of white sand beaches and incredible diving. The only difficult decision is where to stay, as Turks and Caicos have abundant luxury hotels, all-inclusive resorts, and villas to choose from. Suppose you are spending your Thanksgiving holiday with your significant other. In that case, many quiet adult-only retreats in South Caicos offer desirable accommodations like scuba diving, water sports, nature walks, and renowned food and drinks.

Grand Cayman

An hour and a half snooze from your Miami home can take you to some of the most sought-after destinations in the world, and the Grand Cayman is another impeccable choice. With world-class resorts, crystal caves, and coral reefs, the Grand Cayman has so much to offer. The destination is also home to one of the most unique attractions coined the Stingray City, a series of shallow sandbars home to stingrays' families. Visitors can snorkel and interact with the aquatic animals as charter boats depart daily from several piers along Seven Mile Beach. Don't forget to do some shopping here as everything is duty-free.

Cancun

You’ve guessed it, an hour and a half flight can also transport you to the heart of the Mexican Caribbean. Cancun is privy to thousands of tourists each year for a good reason. The destination’s gorgeous beaches, clear waters, and great deals are just some of the reasons this spot is a do-not-miss. Thanksgiving is a time for celebration, so celebrate at Cancun’s famous Coco Bongo, where the city’s nightlife shines to the tunes of disco music and boasts of laughter. In a blink of an eye, you can see some of the world’s most spectacular wonders during the day and relish in a no-less-than-legendary party scene at night for an excitingly well-balanced and unforgettable holiday.

Montego Bay

If you can swallow the hour-and-a-half flight, you will be among the golden sand and lushly landscaped Montego Bay in no time. This Jamaican destination is a hub of relaxation for visitors who would rather spend their Thanksgiving vacation massaged and serene. So take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Magic City and take a quick trip to this small city defined by its gorgeous waterfalls, birds, and local wildlife. Entrap yourself in the thick green foliage for the perfect hideaway holiday where you just can’t be bothered.