Escape To These Six Spots For A Serene Caribbean Getaway

Looking for a quick escape this fall? Try one of these six serene Caribbean destinations for a whole body and mind reset.



Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas

Atlantis is one of the Bahamas’ most iconic resorts, perfect for a family-friendly experience or a weekend getaway. Recently undergoing a $150 million resort-wide transformation, the resort offers something for everyone. Whether staying at The Cove or the recently renovated and enhanced Royal Towers, guests can spend time at the Atlantis Casino with 700 different games, dine at premier restaurants or spend time outside participating in daily activities. atlantisbahamas.com



Baha Mar

Escape to the tranquil blue waters of the Bahamas, just a quick 30-minute plane ride away, and enjoy the endless Paradise that awaits at Baha Mar. Featuring three hotels—Baha Mar Grand Hyatt, SLS Baha Mar and Rosewood Baha Mar—there is a setting for every type of traveler and group with activities galore, including award-winning restaurants, the Caribbean’s largest and most luxurious casino, wellness at ESPA Spa, golf and a racquet club, day and nightlife, water sports and so much more. bahamar.com

Sandals Saint Vincent & The Grenadines

As the latest addition in the Sandals Resorts’ portfolio, the new all-inclusive resort redefines the Sandals experience with various luxury rooms such as the beachfront and overwater villas. Nestled into a secluded cove, travelers cannot beat the location or the on-site hospitality celebrating the Caribbean culture. Encouraging travelers to leave the world behind, Sandals Saint Vincent & The Grenadines curates various experiences for its guests. sandals.com/saint-vincent



Curtain Bluff

Nestled between two secluded coves in Antigua, Curtain Bluff, has recently undergone a multimillion property-wide restoration. One of the only Relais & Châteaux properties in the Caribbean, the resort offers luxurious experiences ranging from culinary to adrenaline-pumping activities, such as scuba diving or renowned tennis facilities. The new serene adults-only Wellness Area allows guests to work out in the expanded fitness facilities, unwind in the stand-alone Yoga Pavilion or get pampered in the award-winning spa. curtainbluff.com



Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

Experience pure bliss at this luxury getaway set along Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman. Soak up the sun as you lounge on the beach, or opt for a water excursion with sailing, kayaking and snorkeling opportunities. There’s even Starfish Cay Waterpark for the kids. Unwind at the spa or hit the Golf Club for a day on the greens. ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/gcmrz-the-ritz-carlton-grand-cayman

Kimpton Grand Roatan Resort & Spa

Kimpton’s Roatan offers a luxurious escape with suites and bungalows that blend relaxation with the adventure of a tropical paradise. Set along a barrier reef, guests can spend the day snorkeling, taking in the ocean view, pampering themselves at the on-site Kao Kamasa Spa or enjoying a host of other amenities. grandroatanresortandspa.com



