The Ultimate Caribbean Destination Guide To Cure Your Winter Woes

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Guide Travel

AS THE TEMPERATURES COOL DOWN, CURE YOUR WINTER WOES WITH A DOSE OF VITAMIN D AND UNINTERRUPTED BLISS AT THESE QUICK CARIBBEAN GETAWAYS.



Villa Islander located in Turks & Caicos provides stunning architecture with incredible hospitality. PHOTO BY PARADISE PHOTOGRAPHY

TURKS & CAICOS

Located just under two hours away with direct flights from Miami International Airport, Turks & Caicos offers the getaway of your winter dreams—crystal blue waters, exquisite resorts and lodging, decadent dining destinations, nightlife, water activities and so much more.

The rooftop lounge at Villa Islander features ocean views VILLA ISLANDER PHOTO BY PARADISE PHOTOGRAPHY

Where to stay Villa Islander

For a true luxury getaway and the utmost privacy, opt for beachfront oasis Villa Islander. Run by Alessandro Landi and his family, the super host ensures every element of the stay is complete with ease—from options that include in-home private chef meals to beachfront setup, house security, daily housekeeping and so much more. The home itself is breathtaking and complete with amenities galore, including a private pool, rooftop terrace and four king-suite bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms that include rainfall showers and soaking tubs. The Zen-like interior design allows guests to slip into relaxation complete with its tropical surroundings and breathtaking works of art that highlight the space. With clear glass sliding doors and open-plan living spaces, the villa allows guests to be fully immersed in paradise. QQPX+372, The Bight Settlement TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands, villaislander.com



Each bedroom at Villa Islander features floor-to-ceiling glass windows with sweeping views, king-sized bed and en suite bathrooms with soaking tubs and rainfall showers PHOTO COURTESY OF PROPERTIES

Grace Bay Club

Turks & Caicos’ most iconic property, Grace Bay Club, grants guests uncompromised luxury and a taste of Caribbean living along the widest beach on the island. With spacious residential units for short-term rent as well as oceanfront hotel suites, guests can tailor their stay to their liking, all the while receiving five-star hospitality and service. Lounge poolside in a lush cabana adjacent to the infinity pool and nosh on fresh tacos and conch tostadas at Just Tacos; enjoy sunset and DJ beats with gorgeous tiki lighting at its famous Infiniti Bar with exquisite cocktails; or hit the town just steps away from the resort for a taste of nightlife at Aziza or dinner at Coco Bistro. Whichever direction you choose, you’ll be met with warm hospitality and ease. This year, the property is celebrating its 30-year anniversary and will be hosting special festivities and events all year long in honor of the milestone anniversary. Grace Bay Circle, Dr, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands, gracebayresorts.com



Grace Bay Club offers beachfront access and world-class service. PHOTO COURTESY OF PROPERTIES

BAHAMAS

With direct flights making Nassau only 30 minutes away, a quick jaunt to the Bahamas is a no-brainer. With pristine beaches, casinos and nightlife, the destination is the perfect vacation for Miamians to get a taste of island life without venturing too far.

Art is on view at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar PHOTO COURTESY OF PROPERTIES

Where to stay Atlantis

Guests lounging on a daybed at The Cove’s sprawling pool area. PHOTO COURTESY OF VENUES

One of the island’s most iconic resorts, Atlantis is perfect for the whole family, a couples trip or a girls or guys getaway. With something to offer everyone, the opportunities are endless, as are the luxury experiences. Celebrating 25 years of the property’s Royal Towers—the heart of Atlantis—the property has undergone enhancements and multimillion-dollar renovations to go big and bolder that include freshly upgraded guest rooms in the Royal Tower, revamped Atlantis Casino and the addition of another Michelin-starred chef to the scene with the entry of chef Michael White. Formerly of coveted destinations that include New York’s Ai Fiori and Marea, White joins other culinary greats including chef Nobu Matsuhisa and José Andrés in the stellar lineup of enticing dining destinations on-site. Also getting a piece of Miami, in 2024, David Grutman of Groot Hospitality, alongside Pharrell Williams, will debut Somewhere Else—a brand-new oasis-within-an-oasis resort replacing the current site of the beach tower. Somewhere Else is poised to bring a taste of Groot Hospitality’s inimitable and star-studded touch. 1 Casino Drive, Ste. 41, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, atlantisbahamas.com



The Cove at Atlantis peninsula apex PHOTO COURTESY OF PROPERTIES

Baha Mar

Located on the island of New Providence in Nassau, The Bahamas, Baha Mar is a playground for both adults and children, complete with everything one can imagine—from a 100,000-square-foot casino to a 30,000-square-foot ESPA Spa, luxury shops like Cartier and Tiffany & Co. to world-class restaurants that include Japanese favorite Katsuya and Café Boulud, you’ll never have to venture off property throughout your stay. With three resorts within the property—Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, SLS Baha Mar and Rosewood Baha Mar—you can tailor your trip however you please and utilize the incredible common amenities throughout the stay. With beachfront views, dramatic architecture and art and picture-perfect guest suites, the property keeps guests returning for more. Even better? It’s only a quick 30-minute direct flight from Miami, allowing us Miamians to embark on a quick weekend getaway or stay for a while longer. Whether basking in the sun, hitting the casino, or enjoying world-class cuisine and decadent cocktails at one of the property’s many bars, you’re guaranteed a trip to remember. 1 Baha Mar Blvd., Nassau, The Bahamas, bahamar.com





The pool area at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar PHOTO COURTESY OF VENUES

PUERTO RICO

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel’s Well and Being Pool offers a float fit class PHOTO COURTESY OF VENUES

Where to stay Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Nestled in Puerto Rico’s San Juan amid modern tropical splendor and old-world elegance, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel has recently undergone a $65 million redesign and renovation. With luxurious experiences galore—which range from exquisite dining, performances, lounges and a nightclub to serene beachside experiences or adrenaline-pumping water activities—the property offers the best of island life without compromising on sophistication and lush amenities. With 388 guest rooms and 61 suites as well as poolside, beachfront and banyan tree villas, Fairmont El San Juan offers a variety of accommodation options to choose from, making it perfect for a group trip or a romantic getaway. Most recently, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel and Foxwoods El San Juan Casino have teamed up to introduce a brandnew Aces Wild Weekend package and charity blackjack showcase in honor of the hotel casino’s one-year anniversary. Accommodating a group of 10, guests are encouraged to go all-in and take part in casino games, food and wine tasting experiences, VIP treatment and more. 6063 Isla Verde Ave., San Juan, Puerto Rico, elsanjuanhotel.com

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel’s banyan villa terrace PHOTO COURTESY OF VENUES