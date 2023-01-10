Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz Strips Down For Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Calvin Klein has always been one for a spicy fashion shoot, and this new frontman is a real game, set, match.

Carlos Alcaraz, currently ranked as the No. 1 singles tennis player in the world, makes a bold impression as the latest star in Calvin Klein’s famous underwear campaigns.

The Spanish athlete is just 19 years old, making him the youngest No. 1 in the sport’s history following his inaugural Grand Slam win at the 2022 US Open. This latest foray into the fashion realm marks a new pop-culture star on the rise, and he’s certainly built for the task.

The Calvins or Nothing campaign features Alcaraz sporting the all-American brand’s signature men’s pieces—including Modern Cotton, Cotton Stretch and Cotton Classic underwear—and hardly anything else. Yes, he does don some Classic Straight denim, too, and a few underwear styles from the 1996 Underwear collection, which is due for a relaunch next week.

The images and video were captured by Gray Sorrenti (daughter of famed Italian-American fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti) and follow in the visual footsteps of the Calvins or Nothing campaign which began in Fall 2022. Actor and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke took the spotlight there, as did professional footballer Romelu Lukaku and other top athletes and cultural talent from around the world.

Raw and sensual, this black and white campaign cuts to the core of Calvin Klein’s comfort and classic style with plenty of edge and eyebrow-raising allure. If Alcaraz wasn’t a budding sex symbol already, he certainly is now.

“Confidence for me is to be yourself, no matter what,” the tennis player says in the official campaign video, which he posted to Twitter. “That was fun,” the caption read.

That black and white style isn’t a coincidence. It mirrors the retro colorways coming back from the 1996 Underwear archive collection, although the pieces have been given a slight modern revamp. If you’re looking for more color in your life, the 1996 Underwear rerelease also featuring some fun ‘90s prints.

Look out for more of this campaign to come on Clavin Klein’s social channels, and see a bit more of the shoot below, but definitely look out for the 1996 relaunch and upcoming products featured at calvinklein.com.

