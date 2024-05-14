Discover Carolina Cucinelli's Miami Favorites

By: Charlie Rincon-Rodriguez By: Charlie Rincon-Rodriguez | | People, Style & Beauty, Style,

Carolina Cucinelli shares a few of her favorite things.

Known for its cashmere, linen and pristine Italian craftsmanship, Brunello Cucinelli has cemented its roots and opened its second boutique in Miami, this time at the Miami Design District. In honor of the latest opening, co-president and creative director Carolina Cucinelli sits down with us and shares some of her favorite things about Miami. 139 NE 39th St., Miami, brunellocucinelli.com



Carolina Cucinelli PHOTO COURTESY OF BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Favorite time to visit Miami:

During the winter months

Favorite hotel in Miami:

Four Seasons Surfside and The Setai. Faena is also great.

Favorite restaurant in Miami:

Casa Tua, Casadonna and Cecconi’s.

Favorite pieces to wear in the Miami weather:

I love to wear a versatile cotton linen suit that can be dressed up for the evening and down for the day with a sporty shoe and a Panama hat.

Favorite drink and where to find it:

The Martini Bar at The Raleigh Hotel for a cocktail. I mostly drink Negronis, but I love a good martini.

Art Basel or F1?

Art Basel, without a doubt. Art has been my passion since childhood; it is an ongoing source of inspiration I could never give up. I remember my first Art Basel in Hong Kong a few years ago, and the experience was beautiful. My father would definitely say F1.

What’s something you look forward to whenever you visit?

I look forward to so many things— the architecture, art, energy, sun, fresh air and the wonderful Latin community that brings so much culture to this great city.





Brunello Cucinelli Men’s Eau de Parfum (100 mL) PHOTO COURTESY OF BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

An absolute MUST every time you’re in town?

A great run along the beach and a visit to a museum. I love the Rubell Museum, Bass Museum and the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens because it reminds me of Italy.

What is your go-to fragrance when traveling?

I like woody fragrances with a personality. When I travel, I always take the Brunello Cucinelli fragrance for men. It has strong notes that speak to earth and nature and reminds me of home.

What is your go-to shopping destination in Miami?

The Bal Harbour Shops and Miami Design District



Carolina Cucinelli PHOTO COURTESY OF BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

What is one thing you can find here that you wish you could take with you?

The beach and warm ocean





Brunello Cucinelli Cotton and linen canvas high-top sneakers with precious toe PHOTO COURTESY OF BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

What is a trend you wish would go away?

I have seen a lot of color-blocking lately, which is very foreign to me, mainly because of my identity and the earth, which then translates into the most varied shades of neutrals in our clothes. I love the harmony of colors more than the contrast between them and the clean lines with a sartorial taste reminiscent of traditional craftsmanship.





Brunello Cucinelli striped linen and cotton blazer with monili. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

What is the biggest style tip you can give to someone?

More than giving advice, I would say that everyone must feel comfortable in their own clothes. Style is something extremely personal that comes—even before the clothes—from your way of being, from your soul.