Casa Bufala Brings A Taste of Naples to Sunset Harbour

While Sunset Harbour’s pizza scene has been defined by Brooklyn sensation Lucali for some time, newcomer Casa Bufala is looking to challenge the status quo with the introduction of its own gourmet wood-fired pizza and much more (think pappardelle, bruschette tartufo, veal milanese and all of nonna’s favorites). The sister restaurant to Fratelli La Bufala, Casa Bufala draws from the longtime Miami Beach original’s Neapolitan flair and turns it up a notch with the addition of a handcrafted 14-seat cocktail bar. As always, buffalo mozzarella and colorful Italian artwork remain at the heart of its charm.

“At Casa Bufala, we aim to create memorable experiences for every guest with a warm, easygoing atmosphere and the highest-quality ingredients imported daily from Italy. Our ambiance and carefully curated menu was designed to whisk guests away on a trip to their favorite nonna’s house,” said renowned Italian restaurateur and owner Luca D’Angelo in a press release.