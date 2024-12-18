Casa Faena Debuts Campo with Bold Latin Flavors in Miami Beach

Food & Drink, Feature, Food & Drink News Latest, drink, Eat,

By: Olivia Fleming By: Olivia Fleming | | Food & Drink, Feature, Food & Drink News Latest, drink, Eat,

Casa Faena debuts Campo, bringing bold Latin flavors to the beloved Miami Beach property.

Casa Faena. Photo credits: Cristian Bompensieri

Casa Faena, a historic beachside hotel in Miami Beach’s lively Faena District, is now home to Campo. This fresh dining concept celebrates the essence of farm-to-table cuisine.

Inspired by Alan Faena’s countryside home in Argentina, Campo embodies a profound connection to the land and nature’s bounty, offering guests wholesome, healthconscious meals rooted in nourishment.

Chef Antonio Maldonado. Photo credits: Cristian Bompensieri

Led by chef Antonio Maldonado, Campo’s menu blends cherished family recipes with culinary expertise, combining traditional flavors with modern techniques. With a focus on locally sourced ingredients and a commitment to sustainability, the restaurant offers guests delicious Latininspired cuisine.

The 95-seat eatery boasts an elegant outdoor terrace and bar adorned with vibrant tropical murals by Brazilian artist Joae Incerti. Inspired by 1900s Spanish art and design, these works evoke a sense of fluidity and energy. Mere steps from the ocean, Casa Faena seamlessly blends modern art deco style with colonial Mediterranean influences, complemented by artisanal accents and Mediterranean-inspired decor.

The wagyu burger. Photo credits: Cristian Bompensieri

With an extensive all-day brunch menu, a curated selection of dinner options, and a thoughtfully crafted beverage program, guests can savor diverse culinary delights.

Delivering a truly immersive dining experience, Campo blends the best of Latininspired cuisine and artistic design with an ambiance of timeless elegance and culinary excellence. 3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach @campofaena