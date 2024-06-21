Step Inside CASA NEOS, The City's Latest Members-Only Beach Club

Lifestyle, Events, Community,

Rivera Dining Group debuts its latest addition, CASA NEOS, creating a serene sanctuary seeped in exclusive elegance. Setting a new standard for luxury experience, the new spot ensures every detail is designed to convey the allure of a European summer.



Offering four distinct spaces, each with individualized charm, the captivating venue exudes refinement inspired by Mediterranean culture and modern minimalism. The 30,000-square-foot venue includes an open-air Mediterranean restaurant, rooftop dining spot, boutique hotel and members-only beach club. Members can dip in the beach club’s heated salt pool or soak up the sun on one of the plush sun beds. With handcrafted umbrellas, private cabanas, a decadent menu, cocktails and bottle service, members can enjoy summer living all year round.

During the exclusive opening, guests stepped through the custom-made oak doors and were greeted by floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing stunning views of the Miami River. Throughout the night, guests enjoyed decadent bites crafted by head chef Sebastian Lefort and artisanal pastries curated by head pastry chef Etienne Le Bastard.



Offering exclusive events, including Louis Vuitton’s poolside takeover coinciding with the unveiling, guests took in the pop-up showcasing both classic styles and seasonal collections. From the By the Pool collection to an adorned dock and restaurant patio featuring the iconic motif, Louis Vuitton's takeover, which runs from June 21 to July 14, connects with the brand’s global summer escapes in the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Pacific coasts. Exclusive to the pop-up, guests at CASA NEOS can shop an OnTheGo Miami bag, handcrafted in natural raffia with yellow leather detailing.



Encouraging a sense of “kairos,” being in the right place and at the right time, CASA NEOS invites guests to take in the best of the Miami lifestyle. 40 SW North River Dr., @casa_neos