Casa Tua’s Members Club Expands Its Programming

Known for its exquisite Italian cuisine, stately environment marked by renowned art and elegant tablescapes, whimsical garden terrace and sophisticated patronage, The Club at Casa Tua by Italy-born founder Miky Grendene cultivates an exclusive members-only experience based on mutual interest in hospitality and the arts. It was one of the first social clubs to make a mark on a burgeoning Miami scene in 2001.

An assemblage of Miami’s culturally-awakened society and a respected home away from home, the social club has made a name for itself in jet-setting cities with additional flagships in Aspen, Paris and a forthcoming New York City location. More than just a social club, Casa Tua is also a fine dining establishment open to all guests and a boutique hotel, boasting five individually designed suites by architect and designer Michele Bonan.

For more than 20 years, members across a variety of age groups and professions have come together to revel in a tight-knit community founded on privacy, intellectual stimulation and the common desire to live life to the fullest on a global scale.

“In an increasingly transparent world, we consider our club a refuge,” said Caroline Nunez, Global Head of Membership and Brand Development. “We see our program existing beyond the four walls of our club and beyond the cities we reside in–we are building a global program for our members that will provide benefits and special experiences around the world.”

These special experiences range from music and art to sports and parties, with recent activations extending beyond The Club to the tracks at Miami Open and Miami Grand Prix. Members are encouraged to feel the sense of familiarity that “home” provides even within the parameters of external events. Whether it’s Halloween, New Year’s or the FIFA World Cup, members can count on The Club to provide the celebration.

Many have heard the chatter surrounding Casa Tua’s famed Wednesday karaoke nights and live music sessions, an upscale take on traditionally rowdy occasions. Picture singing along to your favorite dance hits in your best friend’s living room, but you’re dressed in dinner party attire. It’s these widely beloved outings at The Club that sparked the addition of more intimate affairs such as their Pizza & Fine Wine Sundays, backgammon night and newly-launched Tuesday speaker series.

“As our member base evolves, we wanted to compliment this with more nuanced, educational and enlightening programming to round out the full member experience,” Nunez said. “Many of our members are leading entrepreneurs, creatives and visionaries, and we wanted to create a platform to inspire, empower and engage this collective more deeply and thoughtfully.”

The speaker series marks the beginning of a more robust and dynamic approach to membership programming in the way of education and conversation, Nunez explained.

The first speaker to kick off the series set the bar high for what’s to come—globe-trotting charity auctioneer and thought leader Lydia Fenet, who spent two decades at Christie’s Auction House and dedicated her life to honing the auctioneering industry. The creator of two books, a podcast and her own company, Fenet is a true representation of female empowerment and a natural communicator, the perfect candidate for a heart to heart with Casa Tua’s high-achieving membership clientele.

A master of leading audiences, Fenet captivated The Club on Tuesday night with a brief introduction to her career and a dive into the message behind her new book “Claim Your Confidence.” Members gathered around the intimate space above the restaurant, enjoying sips of champagne and rosé paired with gourmet bites from the kitchen as Fenet shared how she overcame her nerves and took charge of her life. The evening ended with the passing around of free copies of Fenet’s book and one-on-one conversation with the author herself.

Members can expect more where that came from.

As far as who’s next on the speaker lineup, Nunez said “artists, philanthropists, creators, entrepreneurs, storytellers–genuine people we can all learn from. They are tastemakers, trailblazers and visionaries across industries that are forging new paths.”