CATCH Arrives In Miami's South Of Fifth Neighborhood

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink, Food & Drink News Latest, Food & Drink, food,

Renowned hospitality group is officially bringing its acclaimed CATCH to Miami’s South of Fifth neighborhood.

Serving as the restaurant’s seventh and most anticipated location, CATCH Miami Beach, the globally infused seafood concept, invites guests to its breathtaking dining spot.

“Miami offers the perfect backdrop for our brand,” said Mark Birnbaum, Catch Hospitality Group partner. “Securing this incredible location has enabled us to deliver the quintessential high-energy dining experience we’re renowned for, and we’re eager to bring our unique blend of service, style, and cuisine to this vibrant community.”

Similar to its existing locations in New York, Los Angeles and Aspen, Miami’s expansive CATCH offers 23,000 square feet of dining space. With indoor and outdoor seating, the open-air rooftop terrace transports guests to a tropical escape. Designed by Rockwell Group, CATCH Miami Beach celebrates the South of Fifth history, incorporating Florida’s iconic 1920 Mediterranean Deco architecture. Through elegant materials, including bronze, marble, and Venetian plaster, paired with contrasting woods and lush floral, CATCH is a conservatory-inspired haven that matches the energy of Miami while incorporating the design the brand is known for.

With a reputation for exceptional-quality cuisine, CATCH’s menu features modern takes on timeless dishes, emphasizing shareable style. While meat lovers can indulge in True A5 Kobe beef, as part of their top-tier Wagyu program, seafood aficionados can opt for incredible Japanese sushi, signature nigiri, crudos and ceviches. Serving beloved CATCH classics such as the CATCH Roll, Truffle Sashimi, Mushroom Spaghetti and Cantonese Lobster, CATCH Miami Beach will also offer locally inspired dishes unique to the new location. 200 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, @catchmiamibeach