By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Entertainment Clubs and Bars

Celebs flock to Miami year-round for the glitzy nightlife, pristine beaches, world-class shopping and a restaurant scene that rivals New York. When at least half of a city’s entertainment sphere is run by power players and industry titans, you’re bound to rub elbows with a few A-listers. Here are some of the spots.

Cecconi’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecconi’s Restaurants (@cecconisrestaurants)

E11EVEN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E11EVEN MIAMI (@11miami)

LIV Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIV (@livmiami)

Gekko

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gekk (@gekkomiami)

Prime 112

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Chefetz (@mylesprime112)

The Deck At Island Gardens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Deck at Island Gardens (@thedeck_islandgardens)

Seaspice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seaspice (@seaspicemia)

Carbone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Major Food Group (@majorfoodgroup)