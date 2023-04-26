Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Tacombi

    

April 26, 2023 | Food & Drink Sponsored Post

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Tacombi!
On Cinco de Mayo - our busiest day of the year - 100% of proceeds will go to feeding those in need. Every week we prepare and donate 8,000 delicious Mexican meals at each of our neighborhood taquerias and deliver them to those facing food insecurity. To date, we’ve provided over 600,000 meals. Cinco de Mayo is our biggest fundraiser of the year! Join us at Tacombi on May 5, or place a pickup/delivery order via the Tacombi app to support the Miami community! Learn more about our impact at Tacombi.com/community.
Read all about our neighborhood taquerias at Tacombi.com and follow us on Instagram @tacombi.
