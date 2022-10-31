The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2022

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Style & Beauty

Alessandra Ambrosio hosted Darren Dzienciol's Annual CARN*EVIL Halloween Party.

The core of Halloween may have spookier roots, but when it comes to Hollywood, it’s all about extravagance. Our favorite celebrities know a thing or two about dressing up, which they’ve put to use year after year for the dress-up holiday. See below for what Joe Jonas, Halle Bailey and more wore for Halloween.

Addison Rae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

The influencer-actress-singer channeled her best Mother Monster and paid tribute to Lady Gaga’s performance of “Paparazzi” at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lizzo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The pop star committed to dressing up as one of TV’s favorite moms and painted her body yellow beneath a shimmering green dress to be Marge Simpson.

Joe Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

The middle Jonas brother embodied a longtime favorite advertising character and dressed up as Flo from Progressive insurance.

Keke Palmer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS (@keke)

The Nope star was all grace as long-haired princess Rapunzel.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

The engaged pair honored went as everyone’s favorite controversy-riddled couple of decades’ past, Pamela Anderon and Tommy Lee.

Camila Mendes, Madeleine Petsch And Lili Reinhart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes)

The Riverdale actresses looked to another beloved TV trio for the holiday and embodied their own versions of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus.

Kendall Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

The 818 Tequila founder put a sexy spin on Jessie from the Toy Story movies.

Bretman Rock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bretman (Da Baddest) Rock (@bretmanrock)

Bretman Rock brought a glamorous edge to their portrayal of Rufio from 1987’s The Lost Boys.

Chloe Bailey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

The “Mercy” singer made the case for her to be cast in the next big superhero movie and dressed up as Storm.

Khalid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid (@thegr8khalid)

Get the snake out of his boot: Kalid went as Woody from Toy Story.

Kerry Washington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

“Ready to embarrass my kids ALL NIGHT LONG,” the actress wrote on Instagram about her Lionel Richie costume.

Pablo Vittar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pabllo Vittar (@pabllovittar)

Every year is a good year to pay homage to the Queen of Tejano. Pabllo Vittar transformed into Selena Quintanilla for the night in her infamous purple sequined jumpsuit.

Paris Hilton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris Hilton went as her “childhood icon” Sailor Moon.

Halle Bailey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

In anticipation of the buzzy sequel, the future Little Mermaid star dressed up as a sparkling Avatar.

Rebel Wilson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

From fashion to film sets, Barbie mania took over 2022, so it's no surprise Rebel Wilson and friends donned the infamous pink boxes for the holiday.

