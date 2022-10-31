The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2022

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | October 31, 2022 | Culture Style & Beauty
Alessandra Ambrosio hosted Darren Dzienciol's Annual CARN*EVIL Halloween Party.
The core of Halloween may have spookier roots, but when it comes to Hollywood, it’s all about extravagance. Our favorite celebrities know a thing or two about dressing up, which they’ve put to use year after year for the dress-up holiday. See below for what Joe Jonas, Halle Bailey and more wore for Halloween.
View this post on Instagram
The influencer-actress-singer channeled her best Mother Monster and paid tribute to Lady Gaga’s performance of “Paparazzi” at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
View this post on Instagram
The pop star committed to dressing up as one of TV’s favorite moms and painted her body yellow beneath a shimmering green dress to be Marge Simpson.
View this post on Instagram
The middle Jonas brother embodied a longtime favorite advertising character and dressed up as Flo from Progressive insurance.
View this post on Instagram
The Nope star was all grace as long-haired princess Rapunzel.
View this post on Instagram
The engaged pair honored went as everyone’s favorite controversy-riddled couple of decades’ past, Pamela Anderon and Tommy Lee.
View this post on Instagram
The Riverdale actresses looked to another beloved TV trio for the holiday and embodied their own versions of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus.
View this post on Instagram
The 818 Tequila founder put a sexy spin on Jessie from the Toy Story movies.
View this post on Instagram
Bretman Rock brought a glamorous edge to their portrayal of Rufio from 1987’s The Lost Boys.
View this post on Instagram
The “Mercy” singer made the case for her to be cast in the next big superhero movie and dressed up as Storm.
View this post on Instagram
Get the snake out of his boot: Kalid went as Woody from Toy Story.
View this post on Instagram
“Ready to embarrass my kids ALL NIGHT LONG,” the actress wrote on Instagram about her Lionel Richie costume.
View this post on Instagram
Every year is a good year to pay homage to the Queen of Tejano. Pabllo Vittar transformed into Selena Quintanilla for the night in her infamous purple sequined jumpsuit.
View this post on Instagram
Paris Hilton went as her “childhood icon” Sailor Moon.
View this post on Instagram
In anticipation of the buzzy sequel, the future Little Mermaid star dressed up as a sparkling Avatar.
View this post on Instagram
From fashion to film sets, Barbie mania took over 2022, so it's no surprise Rebel Wilson and friends donned the infamous pink boxes for the holiday.
See also: See Drake, Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian West and More at Hollywood's Flashiest Halloween Celebration
Photography by: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com