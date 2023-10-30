See What Adele, Hailey Bieber, More Celebrities Wore For Halloween

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | October 30, 2023 | Culture People Style & Beauty Parties
Model and Joja co-founder Josephine Skriver attends Darren Dzienciol's Pop Icons Halloween Party.
The Halloween season has a lot to offer: beloved movies, spooky decor, spectacular jack-o-lanterns, plenty of tasty treats. There’s a lot that makes it special including seeing how the Hollywood elite dress up for the holiday. See below for impressive costumes from Adele, Keke Palmer, Megan Thee Stallion and more of your favorite celebrities.
Bringing the Halloween spirit to the stage at her Las Vegas residency, Adele performed as Morticia Addams of The Addams Family. Snaps all around for this one.
The Casamigos Halloween Party was a family affair. Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber did their best impression of Sandy and Danny from Grease, while Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Austin Butler dressed up as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol. Presley Gerber finished off the pop culture icon lineup as gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson.
Following her riff as Mother of Dragons, singer Chloe Bailey went for a classic leather costume as Catwoman.
Channeling her Disney roots, powerhouse singer Demi Lovato kept it sweet as Snow White.
The model and businesswoman nodded to a beloved Halloween spoof franchise this year. Comfy in Converse, Hailey Bieber posed as Carmen Electra’s doomed character in Scary Movie.
A nod to her own song—“Lighthouse” from her album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power—Halsey went full siren for Halloween and tapped her boyfriend, actor Avan Jogia, as her accompanying pirate.
Honoring the great Janet Jackson, actress and singer Halle Bailey was Justice from the 1993 John Singleton movie, Poetic Justice. To match, her boyfriend DDG dressed up as Tupac Shakur’s character, Lucky.
The “Princess Diana” singer embodied Betty Boop for Halloween.
A tribute to the filmmaking of the Coen Brothers, Joey King and husband Steven Piet dressed up as the characters from 1991’s Barton Fink.
The Biebers did their own rendition of Fred and Wilma from The Flinstones.
The country superstar tipped her hat to the video game Heart of the Woods as a freckled deer.
For her impersonation of Hollywood’s most legendary starlet, Kendall Jenner was dolled up in a blonde wig, dripping earrings and a black turtleneck as Marilyn Monroe.
Making the case for a new Queen of Halloween, Keke Palmer showcased not one, but two extravagant costumes. First, she dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein and her son as Dr. Frankenstein.
Then, Palmer did a childhood throwback as Tyra Banks in Disney’s 2000 movie, “Life-Size.” “Halloween is the season of homage,” she wrote on Instagram.
The girls of Riverdale continued their costume trio tradition for Halloween, and this year opted to be Gotham City sirens. Camila Mendes was Catwoman; Madelaine Petsch was Poison Ivy and Lili Reinhart was Harley Quinn.
The couple went as Uma Thurman’s The Bride and Gogo Yubari from Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 film, Kill Bill: Volume 1.
The rapper looked to goth king Tim Burton for guidance this Halloween season. For “Hottieween,” Megan Thee Stallion was one of the talking flowers from Alice in Wonderland.
Honoring a fellow aughts icon, Paris Hilton looked to Britney Spear’s 2003 music video for “Toxic” for Halloween inspiration.
Another Tim Burton costume, Saweetie presented a sexy take on Edward Scissorhands.
You can take the girl out of Nickelodeon, but you can’t take the Nickelodeon out of the girl. Victoria Justice was laugh-out-loud funny as a human-sized whoopie cushion.
With Zoe Lister-Jones as a chicken, Florence Pugh was all about Flavortown and dressed as Guy Fieri.
Whether Halloween is a weekend extravaganza or a mid-week celebration, you can always count on the stars to dress to the nines.
Photography by: Doug Krantz/BFA.com