7 Stars Named New Luxury Brand Ambassadors In 2023

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Style & Beauty

It's no surprise that the big fashion and lifestyle brands turn to the stars for their campaigns.

Over the years, we've seen iconic pairings of A-listers with luxury labels. And every year, exciting fresh faces are added to each house's roster.

Here are some of the newest luxury brand ambassadors in 2023.

Zendaya For Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Florence Pugh For Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

Jimin For Dior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Jeno For Ferragamo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FERRAGAMO (@ferragamo)

Alia Bhatt For Gucci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gucci

Yang Yang For Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

J-Hope For Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)