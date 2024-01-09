Celine's Latest Shopping Haven Arrives In The Design District

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty Style fashion Shop

Celine debuts a fashionably redesigned boutique in the Miami Design District.

Interior shots of Celine's redesigned boutique. PHOTO COURTESY OF CELINE

Sophistication and luxury await in Celine’s latest shopping haven, now open in the heart of Miami’s Design District. Showcasing the architectural design by Hedi Slimane, currently being implemented worldwide, the refined open-concept boutique integrates timeless beauty and vision. Spanning 4,000 square feet across two floors, the new design balances natural tones and gray travertine with textural contrast to oak, brass and mirrors.



Find everything from chic ready-to-wear to accessories and Celine Homme at the newly designed Miami boutique. BACKGROUND PHOTO BY KONSTANTIN AKSENOV/ISTOCK; PRODUCT PHOTO COURTESY OF CELINE

Shoppers can discover Celine’s latest leather goods collections alongside the brand’s fine jewelry and perfumes on view on the first floor. Featuring a perfume organ centerpiece among an elegant lounge area ideal for viewing, guests will discover specialty displayed cases crafted from glass and polished stainless steel for the stylish designs.

Featuring an eye-catching staircase, shoppers ascend to the second floor and discover ready-to-wear fashions spotlighted among pieces from Celine’s Homme Collection. Keeping in style with Celine’s vision, the boutique displays a collection of contemporary paintings and art pieces from today’s top talents such as Simone Fattal, Maia Ruth Lee, Elaine Cameron-Weir, Antonia Kuo, Lucy Skaer and more.

PHOTO COURTESY OF CELINE

Steeped in upscale sophistication from the lava stone flooring to the grounding interior, the boutique blends style, design and creativity, seamlessly embodying the heart of its new Miami home. 154 NE 41st St., Miami, @celine