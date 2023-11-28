Make Spirits Bright With Zacapa Rum And Cent.LDN Limited Release Cask And Candle

Food & Drink, Lifestyle,

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the rum-lover in your life, Zacapa and Cent.LDN recently teamed up for a limited-edition release of a special cask release with a scented candle pairing that is just right for the holidays.

La Pasión, or The Passion Cask, is the fourth and final release from Zacapa’s Heavenly Cask Collection, which sees the release of rare profiles. The focal point of La Pasión is the unique Pedro Ximénez sherry cask utilized in the Solera System aging process, a meticulous method that incorporates various cask types and styles meticulously chosen by Zacapa’s Master Blender, Lorena Vázquez, to capture specific flavors, textures, and the perfect mahogany color.

“There is no greater feeling than that of being surprised, awed and enchanted by experiences that capture our imaginations and spark a sense of wonder,” Vázquez is quoted in a press release. “This magical journey to create The Heavenly Cask Collection has been one of such discovery and joy and is a rum which I am immensely proud of. La Pasión - The Passion Cask is the final release and most certainly the jewel to our crown.”

Making spirits even brighter, Cent.LDN’s handcrafted ceramic candle is limited to just 50 pieces and is inspired by La Pasión - The Passion Cask, with a scent that captures notes of raspberry, peach, strawberry, and pineapple, resting on saffron, jasmine, amber, musk, and woods.

Available now in select markets, including Italy, Spain, Greece, Germany, the Nordics, Benelux, Switzerland, Poland, Guatemala, México, and Central America, La Pasión is available to order online.

See more of the limited-edition release below, and learn more at zacapa.com and centldn.com.