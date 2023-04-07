Social Media Sensation Charli D'Amelio Unveils Her New Fragrance

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Style & Beauty Style & Beauty Celebrity

SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION AND ENTREPRENEUR CHARLI D’AMELIO CHATS ON ALL THINGS BEAUTY AND HER PERFUME, BORN DREAMER.

Charli D’Amelio tapped into her entrepreneurial side to create and launch her perfume, Born Dreamer. PHOTO COURTESY OF BORN DREAMER

In 2020, Charli D’Amelio (@charlidamelio) took the social media world by storm through her viral TikTok videos, historically becoming the most followed person on the platform. Ever since, she’s emerged as one of the most influential figures in modern-day culture, spanning industries from fashion to beauty, entertainment and more. D’Amelio’s aptly named fragrance Born Dreamer (@borndreamerbycd) represents the manifestation of unique hopes and dreams, and is designed to vibe specifically with each person’s body chemistry to give off a scent that is truly and uniquely their own. Here, we chat with the entrepreneur to learn more about this project and get an inside look at her daily beauty regimen.



What motivated you to get involved in the beauty industry?

I’ve always been so fascinated by beauty products and the industry. Growing up, I used to watch my mom get ready and admire all of her different beauty products. One of my favorite parts of watching her get ready was smelling all the different fragrances she had. Since then, I have always wanted to create a scent that was unique to me and made not only me but everyone who wore it feel good.

How did you come up with the name, Born Dreamer? What does that represent to you?

Coming up with the name of the brand was one of my favorite parts of the process. When I was creating this fragrance, I was thinking about my friends and fans because I wanted to create something that they would love. I always think of our generation as being the future leaders and dreamers, which is sort of what inspired the name. This scent is all about expressing yourself and being truly, uniquely you, and I felt like the name Born Dreamer perfectly captures that!



What was the creation process like?

I loved the entire process of developing this fragrance! When we were in the testing phases, I really wanted the leading note to be jasmine since it has always been one of my favorite smells. When I met with Robertet (French fragrance house) in Grasse, France, I got to smell the jasmine in real life and immediately knew it had to be included in the fi nal fragrance. After that, we built a fragrance surrounding that smell and created Born Dreamer.



What did you learn during this process?

One of the most interesting things I learned during this process is that fragrances smell different on everyone based on their body chemistry. Knowing this made me fall in love with fragrances even more because I think it is one of the only beauty products that allows you to outwardly express yourself in that unique way.



What does your day-to-day beauty regimen look like?

My day-to-day beauty regimen is so important to me and is crucial to starting my day. I’ve learned that staying hydrated throughout the day is the best thing you can do for your body and mind, so right when I wake up I fill my water bottle and ice roll my face. I have an obsession with ice rollers and gua shas right now, so you can find those things scattered all around my bedroom. I then wash and moisturize my face with CeraVe and will usually put on light makeup if I have meetings or am out and about for the day. I obviously then finish off with a spritz of Born Dreamer to make sure I smell amazing throughout the day!