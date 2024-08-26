Inter Miami Unveils Exciting Programming For Soccer Fans

Culture, Lifestyle, Community, sports,

Chase Stadium introduces new experiences for Inter Miami soccer fans.



Photo By: Jose Pineiro

Chase Stadium is scoring points this season by unveiling fresh culinary programming to elevate the Inter Miami CF experience. In The Fan Zone, attendees can enjoy a rotating array of food trucks and pop-up activations, including fun treats like Churro Mani, Amore Pizza and Z Cocina Mexicana. Soccer fans can also visit one of the many enticing venues, including Umami Burger, an award-winning burger concept known for its rich and savory flavors, or Fuku, with fan-favorite chef David Chang’s crispy fried chicken complemented with delicious sweets from Magnolia Bakery. For luxury services and a memorable experience, the XBTO Northwest Club provides ticket holders unbeatable views, a newly expanded tapas-style service and a selection of sushi by local favorite Miss Crispy Rice accompanied by complimentary beer, wine and Ketel One canned cocktails. Just when you thought it couldn’t get better than watching Messi score a game-winning goal up close, Inter Miami CF continues to up the ante. 1350 NW 55th St., Fort Lauderdale, @intermiamicf