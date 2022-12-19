This Holiday Season Make These Delicious Tamales Using Chef Samantha Cruz Recipe

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink People

Even if it's not freezing and snowy like in other parts of the country, the holiday season in Florida is still very magical and special. For many families in South Florida, it is customary to gather to make tamales in December. This beautiful tradition of making tamales during the holidays has been passed down through many generations in different cultures.

Chef Samantha Cruz, the Executive Chef at the Rum Room Miami, which will debut in January 2023, is no stranger to this holiday staple. Cruz, a prior Chef de Cuisine at PLANTA in Miami Beach and leading chef at events like Super Bowl LIV, Miami Open, and Art Basel Miami Beach, shares her favorite recipe for this beloved dish.

The Rum Room is a 200-seat restaurant with Old World and tropical 1920s Florida decor and an upscale menu inspired by Florida's history and Miami's Haitian, Latin, and Central American influences. Led by Chef Cruz, who has 12 years experience in fine dining and sports entertainment hospitality, dishes are made with indigenous Florida ingredients like local corn, Florida River Gold potatoes, and other produce or spices found in Redlands farms and farmers markets, and typical Spanish ingredients like beans and sofritos, a byproduct of Spaniards passing through Miami Beach in the early 20th century. Cocktails will also be made with Miami Club Rum, the city's first distilled rum, and a selection of other high-end spirits. Those rum cocktails can be paired with inspired menu items like jamón Serrano croquetas and black truffle corn tamales, which are cut and plated tableside.

"Tamales have always been a holiday tradition in my family. I can still remember being a little girl at family gatherings and seeing the pot of boiling tamales on my grandmother's stovetop, with everyone crowded around it. The steam that fills the air when you cut open a tamale is something I'll never forget - it makes the room feel warm and cozy. Everyone in my family has their own preference for how they like to eat their tamales - there's always a big debate about what kind of protein to put inside, and whether or not to add ketchup. Personally, I love the way we serve tamales at the Rum Room, with truffle aioli and spicy guava ketchup. There's also a version called "Tamal en Casuela" which is like a thick soup or porridge made with corn and the same ingredients as a traditional tamale. Regardless of how you choose to enjoy them, tamales are a staple in Latin culture. There’s something special about making and eating them with family - it's a love language that can only be experienced firsthand." Chef Cruz said.

Ingredients: Grams Ounces Pounds US Customary Maseca (corn flour) 250 8.82 0.55 2 cups Sweet corn kernels 1200 42.33 2.65 6 cups Bell peppers 150 5.29 0.33 1.5 cups Garlic 50 1.76 0.11 6 cloves Spanish onions 200 7.05 0.44 1.5 cups Canola oil (infused) 100 3.53 0.22 0.5 cups Salt 20 0.71 0.04 1.33 tsp Ground black pepper 5 0.18 0.01 0.33 tsp Carrots 100 3.53 0.22 0.5 cups Celery 100 3.53 0.22 0.5 cups Cilantro 50 1.76 0.11 0.25 cups

Preparation:

First you need to make a sofrito. Begin by washing and cutting the bell peppers, garlic, onions, carrots, celery, and cilantro. Add all ingredients to a food processor until the mixture reaches a minced consistency. In a sauté pan, add 2 oz of oil and cook the sofrito until it is thick and fragrant. Set aside.

For the annatto oil simply fry 1 tbsp of annatto seeds in your canola oil for 2-3 minutes and strain. Regular canola oil could work but the annatto seed adds to the rich yellow color of the tamale and gives it a slightly smoky flavor. Allow cooling completely before using.

Blend the corn kernels in a food processor until it becomes smooth. You can add a little water to help combine the corn.

In a large bowl, add your dry ingredients (maseca, salt, pepper) and combine. Then add the sofrito, corn puree, and annatto oil and combine until fully incorporated. The filling should be the consistency of a very thick brownie batter.

Soak some corn husks in warm water or until pliable for wrapping the tamales.

Place two sheets of corn husks overlapping about two inches. Place 2-3 oz of the tamale filling in the center of the corn husks and carefully fold the sides inward. Similar to the way you would fold close a cardboard box. With butchers, twine wrap your tamales without squeezing out any precious filling and tie them with a knot.

Cook the tamales in a pot of boiling water for 45 minutes. Fair warning: the tamales will be piping hot when you cut the twine open, and you will not be able to resist eating immediately. Enjoy!