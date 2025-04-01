Chelsea Parke Kramer on Building Her Beloved Brand Parke

People, Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty Feature, Style & Beauty, Shop, style and beauty,

Chelsea Parke Kramer shares the foundations of her eponymous brand and what lies ahead.



Chelsea Kramer, founder of Parke PHOTO BY MADISON LANE PHOTO

For Miami-based Chelsea Parke Kramer (@chelseaparke), the namesake behind the beloved clothing brand Parke (@parkeofficial), each day looks slightly different. Whether working with her team to review production or marketing or working on her content creation for the influencer side of the business, Kramer is nonstop. But what never changes is the balance she strives to implement and her dedication to her brand.

Built on three core values: community, quality and design, Kramer shares that these foundations helped guide the growth and trust within their customer basis.

“From the beginning, our community has been at the heart of everything we do—whether it’s listening to their feedback, engaging on social media, or making sure they feel part of the brand’s journey,” Kramer says. “Quality is nonnegotiable; every piece we create is something I would personally wear and stand behind. And design is what sets us apart—we focus on timeless, well-crafted pieces that seamlessly fit into any wardrobe.”



Parke, which started as a sustainable denim label, has since expanded to include Kramer’s designs.

“Everything we create comes from a personal place,” Kramer says. “Parke started as a sustainable reworked denim brand, but I kept designing pieces I wanted in my wardrobe—pieces I couldn’t find in the quality I wanted. That’s how our core staples came to life. Our community responded so strongly to these designs that it encouraged us to expand into new categories while maintaining the same focus on quality and timelessness.”

Her personal style serves as the foundation for the brand, which has, in turn, influenced Kramer’s style.

“I’m always thinking about new fabrications, fabrics and details,” she shares. “It all goes hand in hand—Parke reflects my style, which keeps evolving because of Parke.”

Continuously expanding, Parke is expected to add new collections, categories and exciting partnerships in the future while continuing their fan-favorite pop-ups and more in-person experiences. Recently named on Forbes 30 Under 30, Kramer continues to push the boundaries of young entrepreneurship.



Kramer’s brand has evolved from denim to her fan-favorite cozies, knits and more. PHOTO BY MADISON LANE PHOTO

“It’s so easy to get caught up in what other brands are doing, but what makes you stand out is your unique vision,” she shares. “For anyone starting, trust your gut, invest in quality and build a strong community. Those things take time, but they create longevity— and they’ve been the most important factors in growing Parke.”

As Parke grows, Kramer does as well.

“One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that building a brand is constantly learning, evolving and growing into a business owner,” she shares. “Taking feedback, making changes that truly make a difference, and seeing how that impacts our community has been so rewarding. At the end of the day, it’s about creating something people love and making them happy—that’s what drives me.”