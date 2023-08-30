Chlöe X Halle Debut Limited-Edition Victoria's Secret Pink Collection

By: Denise Warner
August 30, 2023
People Style & Beauty
Chlöe and Halle are thinking pink.
The Grammy-nominated duo joined forces with Victoria's Secret to co-design a collection for the brand's Pink line.
Availble in select stores and online now, pieces include versatile crop tops, dresses, mesh pants and more in a variety of colors, meant to be worn day or night.
As part of the partnership with the musicians, Victoria's Secret will also donate $100K to BEAM, the Black Emotional and Mental Health collective.
Photography by: Courtesy Of Victoria's Secret