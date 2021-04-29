Chopard's New Red Carpet Collection Marries The Beauty Of Nature At Bay Harbour Shops

Paige Mastrandrea | April 29, 2021 | Style & Beauty





From the red carpet of the Oscars to the Cannes Film Festival, Chopard’s high-jewelry pieces consistently serve as the stars of the show, dazzling from near and far away. In honor of Chopard’s recent Red Carpet Collection—the maison’s annual high-jewelry collection— Chopard partnered with Bal Harbour Shops’ Fleurs de Villes exhibition, benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Throughout the storied mall, guests took in extravagant mannequin displays, masterfully created with exclusive flora and locally inspired designs. The Chopard Fleurs de Villes mannequin consisted of Aspidistra that made up the mannequin’s dress portion, embellished by ti leaves dotting the figure and “jewelry” made of pink roses and baby ferns. The real-life accessory, Chopard’s Clover necklace, will stop and stun, featuring 60 carats of tsavorites, 3.79 carats of moonstones, 1.10 carats of green tourmalines, 10.70 carats of pink sapphires and 8.59 carats of diamonds set in titanium by Chopard. Embodying the rare beauty and delicateness of nature, this masterpiece is nothing short of spectacularly breathtaking. 9700 Collins Ave., Ste. 125, Bal Harbour, @chopard