Actress Christa Belle Is Making Miami Her New Home

Actress Christa Belle is expanding her horizons while making Miami her new home.



PHOTO BY DANIELA ESCOBAR

Like many, I first discovered the talented Christa Belle (@christa) when she graced the screen as young Jenna Rink in the beloved romantic comedy 13 Going on 30. Remember the ever-so-eager teenager desperate to turn 30? Now, nearly two decades later, Allen herself is in her 30s and thriving, taking to her new home in Miami with ease.

“In Miami, we live and breathe joie de vivre,” Belle says. “We dance, eat and soak up the sunshine. It seems like small things, but it really means the most to me—so much of the enjoyment of life gets lost in the competitive nature of Los Angeles, and I needed a break.”



PHOTO BY DANIELA ESCOBAR

A visit to the city for Miami Art Week in 2022 sparked the relocation Belle was looking for. After continuously postponing her return flight to Los Angeles, she shared she decided it was time to make the move official.

“The cross-country move taught me that big changes aren’t as scary as we make them out to be in our minds—I’ve never lived anywhere outside of Southern California, so it was a huge change for me! I made a plan and took it one step at a time until Luna, my 9-year-old Goldendoodle, and I were boots and paws on the ground in the 305.”



PHOTO BY DANIELA ESCOBAR

Since then, Christa has made the most of her Miami experience, soaking in all the sun and magic the city is known for and documenting her adventures on social media.

“I love the people of this city. I love how they see life; they love to enjoy themselves—and I do too,” she notes.

Since her film debut in 2004, the world has seen her grow up in front of a camera lens, landing roles on shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Baby Daddy and ABC’s Revenge, allowing her to achieve her childhood dream.

“Growing up, I loved to perform for my family,” she notes. “I would write and perform short plays and demand a nickel from them to attend. Looking back, it seems a bit savage but also foreshadowed the life I’m living now.”



PHOTO BY DANIELA ESCOBAR

Although she’s spent years in the acting industry, she remains grounded and humble, sharing that acting was the best insight into understanding not just herself but human behavior.

“Acting facilitated an intense curiosity,” she notes. “Understanding people and why they do what they do is endlessly fascinating and helpful.”

Aside from her film and television roles, Allen’s influence extends beyond the big screen. While spending her childhood in front of the camera, she is now expanding her brand through social media as a creative outlet and amassing millions of followers.

“Social allows me to craft a narrative that aligns with my values without intervention,” Belle shares. “I would love to make more films—and I will—but it’s also a gamble regarding how they’ll turn out. Creating online is very satisfying in the meantime.”



PHOTO BY DANIELA ESCOBAR

Taking to her platform, Belle shares various videos for her following, from comedy videos to get-ready-with-me clips. She also shares insights into her Miami adventures while recreating her iconic outfit from 13 Going on 30, which has since amassed over 12 million views. “It was mid-pandemic, and folks were suffering. I saw the opportunity to bring this film back into the public consciousness, and it went very well,” she shares. “I made the videos for one reason: they made people happy. I could’ve never predicted the astronomical reach my 13 Going on 30 videos received. It speaks to an audience’s love for something familiar and nostalgic, something that feels good. They can’t get enough. I could probably make these videos forever, and they’d still go over well.”

It is that deep connection Christa has with her audience that is her source of inspiration.

“If your audience is asking you what you like to eat, perhaps make some food videos or write a cookbook. If they ask about your shopping habits, you might find success as a fashion or interior creator. You will quickly learn to discern curiosity from judgment. Go with curiosity,” she asserts.

It is easy to see how spiritual and grounded Christa is. Radiating kindness and gratitude, Allen maintains true to who she is.

“There is no good or bad, only perfect. Life will come with unpredictable turns and deep suffering, but there are beautiful lessons contained within and exquisite opportunities for growth,” she says. “My intentional gratitude practice never ceases, even when life is hard. I’m grateful for it all.”

PHOTO BY DANIELA ESCOBAR

Upon asking the best advice she’s ever received, it is clear she knows who she is, something we can all strive for.

“You cannot please everyone, so stick to your values and do your best to live a life you are proud of,” she shares.

While it has been years since Belle played that memorable 13-year-old, her advice to her teenage self is ever applicable.

“Be bold, be courageous. Dream bigger—go for it! You will win, or you will learn, which is ultimately still a win."



PHOTO BY DANIELA ESCOBAR

Christa’s Guide to Miami

Brunch: Mila or Sadelle’s Coconut Grove

Dinner: LPM or Los Fuegos

Nightlife: Sopra, Medium Cool, Socialista

Overall favorite Miami spot: Upstairs at Casa Tua on a Wednesday!

Go-to cocktail right now: An exceptionally dirty martini

Three things you cannot live without: Luna, my film camera and Glossier in the color “Fuzz.”