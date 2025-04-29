Designer Christian Cowan Takes Us Through His Creative Process

Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty Feature, Style & Beauty, fashion,

By: Charlie Rincon

Christian Cowan takes us behind his creative process, his inspirations and what comes next.



Christian Cowan PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTIAN COWAN

Following his latest runway show during NYFW, we had the pleasure of speaking to designer Christian Cowan (@christiancowan). He is known for his bold and glamorous creations that go perfectly for us in Miami, which have become favorites among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike. Here he discusses his creative journey, the inspiration behind his collections, and what the future holds for the dynamic designer.

What was the inspiration behind the most recent collection?

This season’s inspiration was a return to childhood creativity—a sense of enjoyment of creation without it seeming too serious, that feeling we all had when we were children.

From high elegance to high camp, glamour is always present in your designs. What is the starting point or creative process when designing a new collection?

Each new collection is always inspired by a character or a feeling. I like to imagine this fictional woman, who she is, what she wears, and what she likes to drink, and then I build a world around her.

You’ve collaborated with some of the biggest names in pop culture, such as Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Saweetie, and even the Teletubbies. What would you say has been the most viral moment in your career?

I don’t know if it’s the most viral, but a moment digitally that stands out for me would definitely be the Cardi B Invasion of Privacy album cover. It was just such a moment in pop culture and something really special I will always remember.



Christian Cowan PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTIAN COWAN

As a young designer, what has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced? How did you overcome it?

Being a fashion brand can be very lonely, and it’s hard to know what advice to take. My strong advice to people in the same position is not to take too much advice. Everyone has an opinion, but it’s your gut instinct that is best.

What’s next for Christian Cowan?

I’m 30 now, so my main aim is to ensure that my career continues to be fulfilling. I also want to keep on changing myself. Who knows?

Cowan merges elegance and camp into his designs with the fall 2025 runway collection inspired by childhood creativity. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTIAN COWAN