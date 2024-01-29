Christian Louboutin Debuts Las Vegas-Exclusive Designs for Super Bowl LVIII

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Lifestyle Style & Beauty Feature Style Style & Beauty Feature Culture Feature Lifestyle Feature Features Featured Style & Beauty Celebrity fashion Shop style and beauty

French fashion designer Christian Louboutin is putting his best foot forward for Super Bowl LVIII with a Las Vegas-exclusive collection inspired by the big game.

Christian Louboutin's Crampignon heel; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

The colors of the Super Bowl LVIII logo are splashed across stunning new shoe designs by Christian Louboutin, available exclusively at Louboutin's three Las Vegas boutiques. Offering kicks for both him and her, the new dégradé styles are awash in colors inspired by Las Vegas’ purple-orange sunsets, shown off in the Super Bowl LVIII logo.

First, ladies can strut their way into game day with the Crampignon, a hybrid silhouette that blends the function of a sneaker with the fashion of a heel. For those who prefer a flat style, there’s the chic Astroloubi sneaker. The unisex style highlights Louboutin’s signature spikes on the heel, while a varsity-inspired CL logo adds a sporty edge.

Christian Louboutin's Astroloubi sneaker; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Las Vegas locals and visitors can shop the collection at all three Christian Louboutin stores on the Strip, located at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Wynn Las Vegas and The Shops at Crystals. How’s that for winning the fashion game?