The Best Restaurants For Christmas Dinner In Miami

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink

Christmas is one of the most magical holidays bringing people together for a day of sharing, feasting, and celebrating Jesus Christ. Those who celebrate yearn for it all year round, and can you blame them? The holiday brings delicious food, unique decor, and gifts! So, when it finally arrives, it stays to create magical memories. Like on Thanksgiving, families often gather to cook and celebrate. However, sometimes the circumstances don't allow it, or you don't want to cook; therefore, going out and enjoying the Christmas spirit at a nice restaurant is valid. If you are in the Magic City and want to feel extra magical for the holidays, find some of Miami's best restaurants offering Christmas eve and Christmas day dinners below.

See Also: Unique Exhibitions By Black And Hispanic Artists Outside Of Miami Beach Worth Discovering During Art Week

Negroni Midtown

3201 Buena Vista Blvd / Website

On December 24, guests can visit Negroni Midtown for a special four-course pre-fixe dinner prepared by Executive Chef Pablo Latif, with a choice between a modern-inspired fusion menu and a Nikkei sushi bar experience. Those in attendance will be treated to a soothing jazz band as well as a welcome drink and glass of champagne, courtesy of Pommery. Prices start at $90 per person and reservations can be made by calling the restaurant.

Le Zoo

9700 Collins Ave #135 / Website

Feast on Le Zoo's unique holiday menu additions, such as Grilled Oysters au Pastis, Lobster Bernaise, and Crepes Suzette for dinner on Christmas Eve and all day on Christmas Day.

Mamey Miami

1350 S Dixie Hwy / Website

Mamey at the THesis Hotel will channel a tropical Noche Buena vibe for Christmas, offering a prix fixe menu to be shared family style for $85 per person. For the first course, guests can enjoy Key West Pink Shrimp Ceviche with Crispy Green Plantain, Aguachile, and Avocado; Jamaican Short Rib Empanadas with Sofrito and Roasted Garlic Chili sauce; and Roasted Poblano Tamales with Red Pepper Chimichurri, Queso Blanco, and Cassava. Turkey should not be overlooked for the second course, as inventive dishes will keep you coming back for more. If you like fish, the Pan Roasted Red Snapper with Carrot Habanero Stew, Kombu, and Saffron will be your highlight, but there are also options for chicken and pork lovers, such as the Mojo Roasted Porchetta with Adzuki Bean Congri, Collards, Rum Roasted Baby Carrot and Scallion Salad or the Smokey Jerk Chicken with Lemon Thyme Jus. There is no Noche Buena without a sweet treat, so save room for the decadent Cuatro Leches with Salted Caramel and Cherries.

Steak 954

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd / Website

Steak 954 will add some holiday favorites to their menu for Christmas Eve dinner, including Beef Wellington, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, and Buche de Noel. Steak 954 will serve Gingerbread Pancakes, Pork Belly Hash, Root Vegetables, and Holiday Pastries for brunch on Christmas Day.

The Key Club

3015 Grand Ave / Website

The Key Club's Christmas in the Grove dinner menu will be available on Dec. 23 and 24, and will include a la carte starter, main, and dessert specials such as Black Truffle Agnolotti ($65), Herb-Crusted Prime Rib ($85), Dover Sole ($95), Lamb Chops ($75), and Dark Chocolate Souffle with Spiced Eggnog Gelato ($17).

Strawberry Moon

601 Washington Ave / Website

Strawberry Moon will be serving a special Christmas menu from Friday, December 23rd until Sunday, December 25th! From small plates like Poached Pear & Burrata and Pork Belly to full entrees like Herb Roasted Prime Rib and Dover Sole, the Christmas menu is unbeatable.

ADDiKT Modern Kitchen

485 Brickell Ave / Website

Enjoy Christmas morning with spectacular views of Downtown Miami's skyline. ADDiKT Modern Kitchen, located on the 15th floor of W Miami, offers a new dynamic brunch menu featuring classic dishes with a Miami twist, such as their Shrimp & Grits made with jumbo shrimp, smoked cheddar, green peppers, bacon, and scallions; Mango and Chia Seed Pudding made with fresh Mango, agave, and toasted coconut; and more. The indoor-outdoor Sunday brunch celebration runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and includes live music from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rusty Pelican Miami

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway / Website

The iconic and historic Rusty Pelican restaurant in Miami is the perfect place to celebrate Christmas. At $92 per adult and $35 for children, guests can enjoy a four-course brunch or a la carte dinner while taking in panoramic views of the glittering Miami skyline. Diners can also enjoy delectable cocktails by upgrading to the bottomless mimosa special for $30.

Habitat At 1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave / Website

Guests and locals alike can dine at Habitat on Christmas Eve. Enjoy Habitat's regular dinner menu and Christmas specials such as Heriloom Chicken, Wagyu Steak, Hot Chocolate, and more.

Hakkasan

4441 Collins Ave / Website

Christmas dinner with Chinese food is a beloved holiday tradition. Celebrate in style this year at Miami's famed Hakkasan, located at The Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. Savor dishes like the Black Truffle Roast Duck and Crispy Prawn Dumplings at Hakkasan's modern interpretation of Chinese cuisine. For a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience, Hakkasan offers dishes and drinks only available in Miami.

Swan

90 NE 39 St. / Website

Celebrate Christmas in the Garden! Swan Miami prepares a special menu this holiday season featuring small plates such as Chilled Florida Stone Crab Claws and Burrata, main courses such as Roasted Prime Rib and Red Snapper 'En Croute,' and decadent desserts such as Chocolate Yule Log. The menu will be available from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 24.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Multiple Locations / Website

This Christmas, sit back and relax while 4 Rivers Smokehouse handles the cooking. For parties of up to 20, choose from various proteins and sides. Main course selections of Smoked Turkey, Boneless Ham, Signature Angus Brisket, Smoked Salmon, or Prime Rib range from $69.99 to $199. Fill your plate with the Fixins Package for $67.69, which includes a quart of Mashed Potatoes, Classic Gravy, Sweet Potato Casserole, Cornbread Stuffing (contains pork), Southern Green Beans (contains pork), Collard Greens, Southern Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, and Cranberry Chutney (pint), or A la carte items starting at $10.79, which includes Mashed Potatoes, Classic Gravy, Cornbread Stuffing For $29.99, finish your meal with a sweet treat from the 4R bakery. Caramel Apple Pie, Texas Bourbon Pecan Pie, or Traditional Pumpkin Pie are all options. Place your Christmas order by Dec. 20 at 5:00 p.m. and pick them up on Dec. 24.

Fiola Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiola Miami (@fiolamiami)

1500 San Ignacio Ave / Website

Fiola's Christmas Celebration starts with their annual 5-course Feast of the Seven Fishes ($195 per guest ++). This traditional Italian Christmas Eve feast, available Friday, December 23; Saturday, December 24; and Sunday, December 25, is a culinary experience that highlights the freshest and most delicious seafood, prepared with traditional techniques and innovative touches. A full table is required, and an a la carte menu is also available. Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna Crudo with smoked peppers, pickled concorde grape, capers, and red onion; Grilled Blue Crystal Prawn-essence of the sea aioli, confit garlic, and parsley; Lobster Ravioli with ginger, chives, and roe; and Pan Roasted Dover Sole with rock shrimp, farrotto, surf clams, preserved lemon, and nasturtium are among the menu highlights.

Timpano Las Olas

450 E Las Olas Blvd / Website

Timpano Las Olas will celebrate Christmas with a Feast of the Seven, an American-Italian tradition. Specials include Grilled Octopus & Grilled Anchovies ($20) with Castelvetrano olive salsa verde and hasselback creamer potatoes; Cottage Cheese filled Tortellini ($42) with poached butter lobster, pickled mussels, spicy diavolo sauce, and Stuffed Halibut Roulades ($55) with beet cured scallops, littleneck clams, volute & herb oil, and Stuffed Halibut Roulades ($55) Treat the family to the extravagant Parm to Table experience, which includes made-from-scratch fettuccine warmed in a sizzling pan, tossed with pecorino romano and parma butter in a parm wheel, topped with fresh uni and Kaviari caviar, and served on a Versace plate. Along with the regular dinner menu, all items are available à la carte. Make sure to inquire about the extensive wine list, rare whiskey program, and unrivaled craft cocktails with your server. The restaurant also has a private wine-tasting room for group dining.

Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza / Website

Toro Toro, chef/restaurateur Richard Sandoval's acclaimed restaurant inside InterContinental Miami, serves a Pan-Latin holiday feast for Noche Buena and Christmas. The restaurant offers a prix-fixe Christmas menu created by Executive Chef Armando Febles for $99++ per person on Christmas Eve, beginning at 6:00 p.m., and Christmas Day, Noon to 11:00 p.m. The meal begins with a selection of appetizers such as Crispy Pork Belly with pickled papaya, habanero-mojo vinaigrette, and plantain crumble; Hamachi Tiradito with yuzu-rocoto leche de tigre, acevichado aioli and crispy shallots; Truffle Caesar with truffle-caesar dressing, parmesan frico and cured egg yolk; and Cucumber & Avocado The entrée course, which is served family-style, includes a protein option such as Half Lamb Rack with Rosemary Herb Crust, Mojo Brined Pork Tomahawk, and Sea Bass Al Carbon. Guests can upgrade to the restaurant's 40 oz Wagyu Tomahawk for an additional $250. Family-style servings of purple hasselback potatoes, creamed spinach, and Hen of the Woods mushrooms with aji amarillo vinaigrette will accompany the entrée course. Dessert options include Coquito Tres Leches, a macerated vanilla pound cake with homemade coquito and cinnamon ginger crumb topping, served with mango-lime sorbet, and Buche Noel Toro Toro Style, an almond sponge cake with hazelnut creme and dark chocolate mousse topped with Morello Cherry Caviar. Toro Toro offers a Kids Menu for children ages 3 to 12 that includes Petit Filet Mignon with french fries and Chicken Breast with mashed potatoes and broccoli for $59++ per child.

Bourbon Steak

19999 W Country Club Drive / Website

Begin your holiday celebrations at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa's acclaimed American steakhouse Bourbon Steak. The menu is available on Dec. 24 and 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. It includes a selection of appetizers such as Chef's oyster selection, tuna tartare, spicy beef lettuce cups, and more. Entrees such as filet mignon, veal chop, and ahi tuna are available. All are served with truffle mac and cheese, garlic mashed potatoes, and classic creamed spinach as side dishes. Finish the night with spice cake, apple cranberry cobbler, or a peppermint bar. The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menus are $170 for adults and $80 for children aged 12 and under. Bourbon Steak Miami is located at 19999 W Country Club Drive in Aventura, inside the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

Jaya At The Setai

2001 Collins Ave / Website

Jaya at The Setai combines East and West to create a spectacular holiday dining experience. On Saturday, December 24, and Sunday, December 25, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., guests can enjoy an à la carte menu of specialty dishes. Along with the full menu, other options include a Duck Confit Salad ($28) with roasted peaches, truffle honey, and a raspberry sherry vinaigrette, Baked Grouper ($48) with a miso sweet potato puree, baby squash, vanilla, brown butter, a 32oz Tomahawk ($225) with truffled mashed potatoes, shishito peppers, peppercorn sauce, and a Chocolate Dome Dessert ($19) with raspberry filling, chocolate ginger cake From 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 25, enjoy an even more dazzling Christmas Brunch. The festive twist on the signature brunch will include a holiday bar and will cost $135 per adult and $75 per child (ages 5-12). Guests can enjoy handcrafted cocktails and chilled chocolate ganache while listening to a live jazz quintet. Enjoy an endless supply of Louis Roederer Champagne while dining on a lavish buffet of elevated breakfast classics and Southeast Asian dishes.

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd / Website

If you want to avoid the turkey and honey-baked ham this year, Phuc Yea will be open on Christmas Day, serving their full menu for dine-in and takeout/delivery via Ubereats. Serving contemporary Vietnamese fusion cuisine, Phuc Yea's favorites include the signature PY noodles ($14), a house-made signature egg noodle dish served with garlic butter, oyster sauce, and Parmesan cheese. To begin, edamame hummus drizzled with lemongrass chili oil and served with shrimp rice crackers $14; rolls and bao buns, particularly the sweet n' sour pork bun $14; caramelized chicken wings with house-made pickles $14; and cast iron seared octopus with creamy curried chickpeas, cranberry agrodolce, lemongrass chili sate, and herbage $19. Special phuc yea pho - Hickory smoked beef short rib, pho spiced beef broth, cooked overnight, herbage, rice noodles, beef meatballs, fresh herbs, onions, beans sprouts, jalapenos, gluten free option available, serves 3-4 people $59. The millionaire fried rice - egg, black truffle, truffle oil, black pepper, chives, quail egg $26; and char siu roasted black cod - house made BBQ sauce, honey, nuoc Cham, soy, lemongrass, citrus $26 round out your holiday meal. $32.