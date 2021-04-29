Cheers To Cinco De Mayo With These Four Miami-Made Tequila Cocktails

Paige Mastrandrea | April 29, 2021 | Food & Drink

CHEERS TO CINCO DE MAYO IN GOOD COMPANY WITH THESE FOUR DELICIOUS MIAMI-MADE COCKTAILS.



Sandia at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila PHOTO BY FELIPE CUEVAS

SANDIA

WHERE TO FIND IT:

BODEGA TAQUERIA Y TEQUILA

@BODEGATAQUERIA

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco

0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

0.75 oz. jalapeno agave

5 oz. watermelon Jarritos

A pinch of spiced salt for the rim (Tajín)

1 watermelon wedge for garnish

A pinch of black salt for the watermelon wedge

Tasting notes: Refreshingly sweet without losing the undertone of Casamigos Blanco and a classic watermelon soda. The housemade jalapeno agave provides a mild kick to round out this crushable cocktail, while volcanic black salt helps to entice another sip.





Ama Shio at Osaka Nikkei Miami PHOTO COURTESY OF OSAKA NIKKEI MIAMI

SOMETHING SPICY WITH TEQUILA

WHERE TO FIND IT:

SWEET LIBERTY DRINKS & SUPPLY CO.

@SWEETLIBERTYMIA

1 oz. Milagro Blanco

0.5 oz. Ojo de Tigre mezcal

0.75 oz. lime juice

0.75 oz. agave nectar

1 oz. mango puree

5 dashes chile tincture

Garnish: Lime wheel and a sprinkle of Tajín

Tasting notes: A frozen spicy mango margarita—a fruity take on the classic cocktail with a nice balance between the vegetal notes of tequila and soft smoky notes of mezcal and a subtle spice level.





Peligroso Parrot at Moxy Miami South Beach PHOTO COURTESY OF DANO’S TEQUILA

PELIGROSO PARROT

WHERE TO FIND IT:

MOXY MIAMI SOUTH BEACH

@MOXYSOUTHBEACH

2 oz. Dano’s Reposado Tequila

1 oz. lime juice

.5 oz. agave syrup

0.25 oz. Campari

1 dash spicy bitters

Garnish: Spicy salt rim

Tasting notes: Dano’s

Reposado Tequila combines with fresh squeezed lime juice and agave nectar to create a mouthwatering cocktail balanced with a touch of Italian and spicy habanero bitters.





Something Spicy with Tequila PHOTO COURTESY OF SWEET LIBERTY DRINKS & SUPPLY CO.

AMA SHIO

WHERE TO FIND IT:

OSAKA NIKKEI MIAMI

@OSAKANIKKEI.MIAMI

1.5 oz. scotch

0.75 oz. mezcal

0.5 oz. honey

1 oz. tangerine rocoto cordial

1 oz. rosemary lime cordial

1 dash Andean tincture

1 dash salt

Tasting notes: Refreshing, with a light smoke, full body and subtle distinct spice.