COCO Miami Will Redefine The Way Restaurants Offer Live Entertainment Blending Chic Design With Sophisticated Cuisine

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink Entertainment

Timeless elegance and sophisticated cuisine collide to create a chic restaurant that will redefine the live entertainment scene at Miami restaurants. COCO, the newest addition to the Magic City's array of culinary offerings, is debuting this Jan. 11 in the heart of the Design District, the city's cultural epicenter of luxury fashion, cutting-edge architecture and fine dining.

COCO Miami comfortably seats 156 guests, with a few seats at the bar. An award-winning design firm created a luxurious modern take on Miami's love for Art Deco by incorporating ebony, ivory, and jeweled tones to create a sophisticated ambiance. The elegant 2,800-square-foot dining room immerses guests in marble floors, bespoke crystal chandeliers, pearl garlands, marble tabletops, and illuminated agate sculptures. A vivid scene of the revolutionary style that defined the iconic Coco Chanel, from whom the restaurant draws its inspiration. The name is a reference to her era, which represents elegance and class.

See also: 10 Non-Alcoholic Spirits You Must Try For Dry January

COCO will feature a variety of nightly live entertainment, including live bands, dancers, DJs, singers, and more, with a unique sound system that allows guests to enjoy music at their preferred volume thanks to individual controls at designated seating areas. This innovation, characteristic of the Miami Design District, will set the restaurants apart from the other fabulous destinations that offer live entertainment in the city. According to the restaurant's management team, music will range from house music from the 90s to pop, rock, funk, top 10 Latin music hits, and more.

The restaurant's management team said COCO is only open for dinner, but each seating will take guests on a different journey. The first seating is a cozy experience with low-level ambient music for those seeking a relaxed culinary experience. In contrast, the second seating is more lively with music and live shows. The team said it is critical for them to be able to provide two types of environments that revolve around elevated cuisine and excellent service. "We are fine dining, and the origin of the food and concept is different from anything else in the Design District," they added.

They decided to open the restaurant in the Design District because the area has continued to evolve as a hub for luxury and fashion, becoming one of the trendiest neighborhoods in the city. "More than ever before, we are seeing the area transform into a luxury food destination, and we believe our concept fits seamlessly with its growth," they continued.

General Manager Richard Contell and Executive Chef Jose Diaz will lead COCO. While Contell gained experience in gastronomy through positions in restaurants worldwide, Diaz studied under Michelin-starred chefs specializing in European and American cuisine.

"We were inspired by the timeless and revolutionary elegance of Coco Chanel and are thrilled to bring this innovative experience to the Design District," Contell said. "I believe you have to genuinely care for people to be truly hospitable and efficient in anticipating their needs. This is what we plan to bring to our guests at COCO – exquisite food, elegant and sharp service, and the feeling of being home."

COCO's menu is thoughtful, showcasing European tradition through fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The main menu features only the finest dishes, such as crudos, pastas, meats, shareables, and more. Guest may start their culinary experience with Seasonal Oysters & Accoutrements ($25) with chipotle mignonette, ginger-lime relish, and cocktail sauce; Pomme de Terre Millefeuille ($26) with thin layers of sliced potatoes, dill crème fraîche, and caviar; or choose from a selection of Oscietra caviar.

Pasta lovers will appreciate the Maine Lobster Strozzapreti ($32) with sautéed garlic and young leeks, as well as the Tagliatelle "à la Coco" ($70-$85) with aged Parmesan cream and the option of 8 grams of caviar or winter truffles for added flavor. The classic 14 oz NY Strip Steak ($65) is served with triple-cooked fries and mushroom purée; Mediterranean Sea Bass ($42) is served with Hispi cabbage, lobster mousse, and sauce Américaine; and Australian Lamb ($52) is served with braised parsnip, lamb ragout tart, and mint sauce. The luxurious 40 oz Gold Wagyu ($875), topped with a 24-karat-gold leaf and your choice of two sides and two sauces, is a dish to share, as is the Whole Green Circle Chicken ($80) with roasted cauliflower, Swiss chard, and English muffin. Warm Haricot Vert Salad ($14), Seasonal Sautéed Mushrooms ($14), Coco Potato Gratin ($32), and other side dishes are available to accompany any entrée. COCO offers five flavorful sauces ($6) to add to any entree for maximum flavor, including Roast Bone Marrow, Chimichurri, Au Poivre, Robert, and Béarnaise.

COCO's expertly curated, hand-crafted cocktail menu complements the main menu by incorporating fresh and innovative flavors. The Mademoiselle COCO ($22) is a must-try for any COCO guest, featuring Yuzuri Yuzu Liqueur, shiso-infused gin, dragon fruit, pineapple syrup, lemon, and sparkling wine. The Alter Ego Margarita ($20) offers a unique twist by mixing Don Julio Reposado, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, Thai chili, tangerine syrup, and lime; and the COCO Martini ($20) is a flavorful take on a classic, blending Ketel One, sweet vermouth, cream of coconut and Szechuan peppercorn.

The dessert menu features La Vie En Rose ($24), a dark chocolate mousse with passion fruit curd topped with a 24-karat-gold leaf; Tarte Au Citron ($16), a lime curd with graham cracker and meringue; the COCO Caviar ($18) a twist on tiramisu with fresh cream and espresso topped with chocolate pearls; and It's a COCO World ($95); the chef's selection of finest desserts.

"We want people to be able to experience the elevated cuisine of Chef Jose Diaz and the upscale entertainment. Our goal is to give our guests a different vibe and feeling throughout the night. Experience is key. Those who prefer fine dining will have an elevated culinary experience and those who prefer the entertainment side will also be able to enjoy COCO and stay for the fun. The entertainment will be curated to our venue. Excellent service is our top priority," COCO's management team concluded.

COCO Miami is open for dinner every Wednesday through Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. The kitchen closes at 11:30 p.m. For more information, visit the website.