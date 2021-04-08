Coconut Grove is Ready to Sweat With the Opening of Anatomy

Alexa Shabinsky | April 8, 2021 | Lifestyle





Serving as a health and wellness haven, Anatomy Coconut Grove provides members access to the brand’s recovery Sanctuary.

Sweat, enhance and recover is a mantra deeply ingrained in the DNA of cult-favorite Miami fitness brand Anatomy. The beloved fitness mecca continues to take over the city, with its fourth location debuting in Coconut Grove. The new outpost is situated in the waterfront Regatta Harbour, the Grove’s newest 55,000-square-foot development, featuring a variety of restaurants and shopping destinations. Consistent with the brand’s identity, Anatomy’s new 15,000-square-foot modern facility is more than just a fitness center; it is a full health and wellness sanctuary. Featuring the latest cardio machines, advanced weighted equipment and the popular Sanctuary for recovery and restoration, Anatomy is a one-stop shop for the mind, body and soul. Memberships provide guests access to multiple group fitness classes led by its acclaimed instructors that target and work different areas of the body in a variety of formats, as well as outdoor, open-air formats available for those who prefer the fresh air. The Sanctuary offers an infrared sauna, eucalyptus steam room, and hot and cold plunges, catering to the muscles and mind post workout. All new members receive a complimentary package including a functional assessment, personal training and private Pilates session, a B12 shot and an advanced body composition analysis to ensure the best results as they embark on their fitness journey. Just remember: sweat, enhance, recover and repeat—Miami, get ready to work. 3363 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove, @anatomy





