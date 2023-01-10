An Ode To Coconut Grove

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle

In honor of Coconut Grove’s 150th anniversary this month, we’re highlighting the best of this historic South Miami paradise for your enjoyment and exploration. Green space aplenty, artsy dwellers and lush sidewalk cafes define the waterfront oasis affectionately known as The Grove, Miami’s oldest neighborhood that was once home to prolific creatives such as David Crosby, Tennessee Williams and Robert Frost. Two Michelin-starred restaurants, Los Félix and Ariete, reside in The Grove, along with other beloved eateries drawing adoring locals and visitors alike, and the open-air shopping, festivals and nature paths are next to none.

Coconut Grove’s inauguration began in the late 1800s with Bahamian settlers relocating after the Florida Homestead Act gained traction, followed by well-to-do business folk seeking winter homes after the construction of the Florida East Coast Railway. Insert: William Deering and his son’s Villa Vizcaya, the storied estate that is currently referred to as the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens and a pinnacle of Miami-Dade. It’s this rich history and unique Bahamian spirit still felt today that recently ranked Coconut Grove as the 29th coolest neighborhood in the world according to Time Out.

Read on to discover a taste of old Miami as its original luminaries would have wanted.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

Barnacle Historic State Park

CocoWalk

Peacock Park

Mr. C Coconut Grove

King Mango Strut Parade

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Coconut Grove Food & Wine Festival

Books & Books

A.C.’s Icees Truck