Cody Vaujin Of CodyCoverSpreads On How To Make The Most Of Every Moment

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 23, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Cody Vaujin has learned that, in life and in business, two things matter most: following one’s passion and always seizing the moment. An inspiring entrepreneur who likes to strike while the iron is hot, Vaujin relies on his brilliant mind and a strong penchant for mathematics and analysis.

Vaujin got his start in the summer of 2016 in a sports handicapping competition, where he came out on top against a hundred of the most talented people in the industry. While the industry was in awe, Vaujin chose to seize the opportunity to pursue his passion.

He took a leap of faith soon after. Dropping out of college at age 22 and moving to Las Vegas, the following six months saw Cody turn an investment of $5,000 into $4 million. “Following your passion is key. Back it up with action, and don’t just wait for things to happen,” he says.

Today, Cody is the owner of a well-known sports consulting business and a social media brand, Codycoverspreads. Vaujin teaches those who want to build something for themselves, using his proven profitable system to transform the lives of those determined enough to seize the opportunity.

“I’m not afraid to take risks; it gives me a thrill. I used to be an underdog until that competition gave me recognition. I got motivated by that, and I’ve never looked back,” he shares.

To keep his mind sharp, Cody travels, studies, and prioritizes his health; a healthy mind is the key to a healthy body and a great business. Vaujin is thrilled that thousands of people see him as a mentor, and he wants to be at his best for them.

