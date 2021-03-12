Cohen Branden Chorabik Talks About The Importance of Passion & Hard work in Business

Karishhma Mago | March 12, 2021 |

Life by design is one of Cohen’s phrases to live by. He believes that you hold the power to direct where your life leads you, and he has proven this in his life. Entrepreneurship is not an easy path for anyone, but if you’re passionate enough about it, you’ll keep getting up every time an obstacle knocks you down.

Cohen Branden Chorabik, cofounder and CMO at Smart FBA and passionate entrepreneur, has proven his expertise as a leading e-commerce specialist. He helps clients scale their Amazon sales and quite successfully, too, given his track record.

Success is an easy word to learn and hope for but quite difficult to achieve. Chorabik believes that to attain success you need a clear picture of what success means to you. Oftentimes, people get swept up in other people’s meaning of success and get stuck chasing someone else’s dream.

The best thing Cohen notes you can do for yourself is create a vision that is unique to you, free of influence from anyone else. Having studied Geomatics Engineering Technology, Branden chose to pursue his creative passion and he is now living his dream.

From his journey, Cohen has picked up various lessons along the way. He stresses the importance to experience each stage of your life and journey without skipping over them. The lessons you learn from setbacks and dead ends will come in handy, even when you’ve reached the top.

Cohen owes his success to his drive and resolve to never settle. He parted ways with any comfort zone of any kind in 2015 when he decided to build his business and keep growing, as there are no limits in entrepreneurship.

Smart FBA has done well. They acquired a warehouse in 2020 and sold thousands of items for their 200+ clients. Going into 2021, Cohen is determined to accelerate their growth and do even better than the last year.

With his experience in e-commerce, Cohen cautions upcoming entrepreneurs in the industry against falling into the false belief that you can succeed overnight. Every business takes time to grow and requires even more effort to keep running after you’ve succeeded.

As he looks at where he started and where he is now, Cohen is not only proud of his growth and Smart FBA’s growth, but his determination to move many more steps forward is renewed. The grind never stops, you are your only limit.