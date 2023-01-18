Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Agent Jacqueline Hillgrube Sells Diverse Homes in an Attractive Market

By Coldwell Banker Global Luxury By Coldwell Banker Global Luxury | | Home & Real Estate Sponsored Post



Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agent Jacqueline Hillgrube connects buyers from around the world to her attractive market.

Centrally located to New York City, Philadelphia, and Princeton, New Jersey marketplace buyers, Coldwell Banker Hearthside Global Luxury® affiliated agent Jacqueline Hillgrube’s Pennsylvania and New Jersey market attracts clients for a number of reasons.

“It is an attractive market due to its affordability, executive marketplace in pharmaceutical, banking and now, the IT trade,” Hillgrube, who’s based in Newtown, Pennsylvania, says.

Thanks to its relatively lower cost of living and diverse economy, her market draws clients from all over the world. It's the Coldwell Banker brand’s large global network and Hillgrube’s market reach that captivates a world audience that also helps connect global luxury buyers and sellers to the area.

Current Listings

This exceptional estate is located at 191 Miller Park Road in Milford, NJ.



With worldwide and local connections, Hillgrube works with some one-of-a-kind properties. For example, one of her current listings, Windward Farm Estate, is a mountain-inspired estate situated on 125 acres in Milford, New Jersey. The 24,000+ square foot property values play and functionality with a 5-bedroom main house, two renovated antique bank barns, a new clear span 7,200 square-foot building, a pool, a tennis court, and a regulation squash court.

With two renovated antique barns and over 125 acres of open land, Windward Farm Estate has a lavish, countryside feel.

“Windward Farm Estate is a luxurious blend of a grand vineyard experience of Napa valley and the understated elegance of Montana, blue sky living,” Hillgrube says.

Complete with exceptional mountain and valley views and an on-site vineyard, Windward Farm Estate is a sought-after destination estate.

“A true sense of privacy if so desired or a perfect backdrop for any hospitality endeavors,” Hillgrube says.

The estate’s assorted woods and high ceilings make for a grand, yet cozy living space.



Featuring an open floor plan with a grand mezzanine overlooking the main dining and living areas and custom cabinetry in assorted woods, including black walnut, mahogany, elm and several more, throughout the entire home, this residence brings the mountain chalet feel to New Jersey.

Recent Sales

Situated on 19 acres of lush greenery, open pastures and mountain backdrops, one of Hillgrube’s recent sales in Doylestown, Pennsylvania is reminiscent of a lavish country house. Beyond the winding driveway, gated entryway and pastoral vistas, exceptional outdoor amenities make this home shine.



The majestic grounds of this home include gorgeous trails, greenery and views.



“Behold blue stone walkways and verandas, lush gardens, poolside retreat with a dining gazebo, natural boulder enclosed fire pit, recently resurfaced tennis court, fields of grass for all your athletic endeavors and riding and hiking trails that follow the perimeter of the estate,” Hillgrube says.

This Belamour home features custom design and luxe details.

Another one of Hillgrube’s recent sales is an all-brick home, custom built by the highly regarded Pisani Building group. Located in historic Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania in the sought-after community of Belamour, this two-story home is clad in flora and greenery and luxurious at every detail. The interior of the home features a neutral color palette, a grand foyer, curved oak staircase, custom moldings, grand chandeliers and beautiful hardwood floors.

To find out more about Jacqueline Hillgrube and her listings, visit this site.