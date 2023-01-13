Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Broker Jacqueline Hillgrube Sells Diverse Homes in an Attractive Market

By Coldwell Banker Global Luxury By Coldwell Banker Global Luxury | | Home & Real Estate Sponsored Post



Coldwell Banker Global Luxury broker Jacqueline Hillgrube connects buyers from around the world to her attractive market.

Centrally located to New York City, Philadelphia, Princeton, New Jersey marketplace buyers, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury broker Jacqueline Hillgrube’s Pennsylvania and New Jersey market attracts clients for a number of reasons.

“It is an attractive market due to its affordability, executive marketplace in pharmaceutical, banking and now, the IT trade,” Hillgrube, who’s based in Newtown, Pennsylvania, says.

Thanks to its relatively lower cost of living and diverse economy, her market draws clients from all over the world. Coldwell Banker’s large global network and Hillgrube’s market reach that captivates a world audience also help connect global luxury buyers and sellers to the area.

Current Listings



This exceptional estate is located at 191 Miller Park Road in Milford, NJ.

With worldwide and local connections, Hillgrube works with some one-of-a-kind properties. For example, one of her current listings, Windsor Farm Estate, is a mountain-inspired estate situated on 125 acres in Milford, New Jersey. The 24,000+ square foot property values play and functionality with a 5-bedroom main house, two renovated antique bank barns, a new clear span 7,200 square-foot building, a pool, a tennis court, and a regulation squash court.



With two renovated antique barns and over 100 acres of open land, Windsor Farm Estate has a lavish, countryside feel.

“Windsor Farm Estate is a luxurious blend of a grand vineyard experience of Napa valley and the understated elegance of Montana, blue sky living,” Hillgrube says.

Featuring an open floor plan with a grand mezzanine overlooking the main dining and living areas and custom cabinetry in assorted woods, including black walnut, mahogany, elm and several more, throughout the entire home, this residence brings the mountain chalet feel to New Jersey.



The estate’s assorted woods and high ceilings make for a grand, yet cozy living space.



Another one of Hillgrube’s recent sales is a spacious, custom-built home just walking distance from the hamlet of Princeton Boro with 5-star restaurants, taverns and boutiques. Situated on a knoll wrapped in 3 acres of greenery and hidden behind stone gates, this 4-bed, 3-bath home makes privacy a priority. Inside the 4,300 square-foot property lives a beautiful sky-lit kitchen, a large primary suite with gorgeous views of the property and an expansive blue stone patio.

“This home is truly a trifecta in living: a superb location, architectural prowess in build and the quality of easy access to all major highways and rails,” Hillgrube says.



Windsor Farm Estate’s remarkable vineyard truly sets the property apart.

Featuring over 3,500 square feet of living space and over $100,000 in upgrades, Hillgrube’s luxury townhome listing in Newton, Philadelphia is located just minutes away from the downtown’s boutique shops, restaurants, craft beer and spirit watering holes and a famous historical movie theater.

“The home is centered around the gourmet eat-in kitchen that opens to the great room with its stone fireplace, grand dining area and a deck that overlooks pristine woodlands and creates a very private oasis,” Hillgrube says.

Along with two additional bedrooms upstairs, the spacious primary bedroom boasts a private balcony, a spa-like bathroom, two walk-in closets and a sitting or office area.

To find out more about Jacqueline Hillgrube and her listings, visit this site.