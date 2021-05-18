Weekly Routine: Hyram's Daily and Nightly Products for Combination Skin

| May 18, 2021 |
If you’re a YouTube skincare fanatic, you know Hyram. With more than 4.5 million subscribers, the mononymous content creator has become the routine guru for a whole generation of followers.
He regularly posts reviews of others’ routines and products on his channel, Skincare by Hyram, as well as handy tricks and tips for evaluating your own skincare needs, but in this clip, Hyram opens up about his own personal practices.
Hyram admits early in the video that his routine changes a lot. He’s always trying new products and giving fresh techniques a whirl. We’re sure he’s changed some things between the original posting date of May 2019 and today, but we’re confident that Hyram’s recommendations stand the test of the time.
Representing for all the combination skins of the world, he breaks things down by morning and night. Hyram gets real about daily exfoliates, fragrances, serums, sunscreen—“arguably the most important part of your skincare routine.” He also stressed the importance of mineral sunscreens, “because it doesn’t kill ocean reefs.”
We know Hyram is a pro, because he’s actually mixing products to create the perfect blends that add protection without taking anything away from look. This is a daily routine that can prime your skin for makeup or give you a glow so radiant, you won’t even need it. Stay tuned for the night-time routine, too!
Ready to get skin as great as Hyram? Check all the products he mentions below and links to buy them.
Youth To The People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser
AMOREPACIFIC Treatment Cleansing Foam Hydrating Cleanser
Youth To The People Superfood Firm + Brighten Serum
COSRX Two in One Poreless Power Liquid (100 ml.)
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Drunk Elephant Protini™ Polypeptide Moisturizer
Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Face Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi™ Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops
Algenist POWER Advanced Wrinkle Fighter 360° Eye Serum
The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream
COSRX AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner
Youth To The People Superfood Air-Whip Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Drunk Elephant A-Passioni™ Retinol Cream
Youth To The People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream with Ashwagandha + Reishi
