Amalfi Coast's Famed Conca Del Sogno Pops Up In Miami

Culture, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Food & Drink, food,

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Food & Drink, food,

The Mondrian South Beach is bringing a part of Italy to the city, partnering with the famed Amalfi Coast beach club restaurant Conca del Sogno.



Photo Courtesy: Conca Del Sogno

Introducing an exclusive culinary collaboration, the family-founded Nerano beach club and restaurant is known for its seafood specialties and local dishes, which now Miami residents can enjoy. Bringing its sea-to-table cuisine to the Magic City, the pop-up, opening Jan. 15, will offer the full menu. Standout dishes include familiar favorites such as the classic branzino, Spaghetti alla Nerano, a regional specialty traditional of its namesake fishing village; the Conca Salad made with tomato, olives, capers, celery and onions; and Gnocchi alla Sorrentina.



Photo Courtesy: Conca Del Sogno

Complete with tantalizing coastal flavors, the pop-up will continue the coastal fantasy with an extensive cocktail program showcasing the vibrancy of the Amalfi Coast. Utilizing fresh local ingredients, one must-try cocktail is the Sgroppino, made with lemon sorbet, which will transport diners to the glorious Mediterranean.



Photo Courtesy: Mondrian South Beach

Combining Miami’s stunning waterfront views with coastal flavors, the pop-up is a must-visit throughout the spring.

1100 West Ave., Miami Beach,@mondrianhotelsobe, @concadelsogno.

Reservations are now available Monday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.