This Must-Try Italian Restaurant Opens In The Design District

By: Nikole Flores By: Nikole Flores | | Food & Drink

MAJOR FOOD GROUP USHERS IN A NEW CROWN JEWEL TO THE MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT DINING SCENE.



Northern Italian, ’60s-inspired decor highlights the interior of Contessa. PHOTO COURTESY OF MAJOR FOOD GROUP

The Design District dining takeover continues, this time with the opening of Contessa Ristorante by globally acclaimed hospitality brand Major Food Group. A two-story, statement-making concept, Contessa draws inspiration from the old-world refinement of northern Italy’s iconic villas, tradition and cuisine. With design direction rooted in the northern Italian sensibilities established at the original location in Boston, the restaurant is classic yet contemporary, featuring emerald striped drapery, lush plantings, a jewel-toned marble floor in a deco pattern and pink Venetian plaster on the walls and ceiling.

On the second floor, guests ascend a curved grand staircase through a scrolled opening inspired by a historic lakeside villa. Move past a curation of original oil paintings, historic photographs and vintage gilded wall mirrors and allow yourself to be transported to Lake Como circa 1960.



PHOTO COURTESY OF MAJOR FOOD GROUP

As first introduced by Major Food Group in Contessa’s Boston location, guests will experience a range of signature pizzas that have been carefully refined over the last year. In addition to the traditional antipasti assortment (comprised of the finest artisanal Italian products in the world), guests can dine on melt-in-your-mouth pastas, poultry and meat, like a classic veal Milanese; a grand 40-ounce dry-aged bistecca Fiorentina; or fish dishes including gamberoni al forno con fagioli (baked prawns with beans).



The bar at Contessa serves up an inviting mixology program. PHOTO COURTESY OF MAJOR FOOD GROUP

With a focal point on nebbiolobased wines from Barolo, Barbaresco, Alte-Piedmont and Lombardy, the wine program also brings sought-after wines from Champagne, Bordeaux, Burgundy and Rhone, as well as cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir from California and Oregon.



Second-floor dining area of Contessa PHOTO COURTESY OF MAJOR FOOD GROUP

The cocktail list, shaken and stirred from a team of expert bartenders under the guidance of bar director Nathan McCarley O’Neill (previously at The NoMad Hotel Group worldwide and Claridge’s in London), features recipes dating back to the 1920s, with favorites including the Vesper, Negroni and, of course, the martini.

End your night on a sweet note with gelati made in-house and cakes of pistachio, amaretti and gianduja chocolate.

Street view of the two-story Italian eatery in the Miami Design District PHOTO COURTESY OF MAJOR FOOD GROUP

Following Contessa, MFG has several new openings planned for South Florida within the next six months. From Carbone’s spicy rigatoni to Contessa’s rigatoni carbonara, co-founders and creative forces Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi have done it again. Buon appetito. 111 NE 41st St., Miami, @contessaristorant