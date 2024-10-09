Discover Belize Through Francis Ford Coppola's Lens Retreats

Culture, Culture Feature,

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Culture, Culture Feature,

At Turtle Inn in Placencia, every detail feels like part of an artfully crafted narrative.

Explore the cinematic splendor of Coppola’s Belize retreats.

“The journey to Blancaneaux Lodge is a scenic montage, with the jungle canopy occasionally parting to reveal breathtaking vistas that are quintessentially Coppola—expansive and dramatically beautiful.”

The camera pans in on a thatched roof in Belize, the sun casting golden hues over the lush foliage. As the tranquil sounds of the Caribbean Sea whisper in the background, a voice comes in over the conch-shaped “shellphone” nestled on a rustic table beside my bed. “Your dive trip to the outer island is all confirmed for tomorrow morning,” it announces, setting the stage for another unforgettable day. Here at The Family Coppola Hideaways (thefamilycoppolahideaways.com), every moment feels carefully crafted, as if all directed by none other than Francis Ford Coppola himself.

At Turtle Inn in Placencia, the Balinese-inspired decor and sprawling thatched roofs transform the landscape into a set where every detail feels like part of an artfully crafted narrative. From the resident dog to the familial feel, charm abounds. Turtle Inn excels in making every guest feel like the protagonist of their own film, with picture-perfect scenes all orchestrated by staff whose presence is as thoughtful as it is discreet.





once a private hideaway for Coppola himself, Blancaneaux Lodge is nestled in the lush wilderness.

As the plot transitions, the setting shifts from the sandy beaches to the dense, verdant jungles of Mountain Pine Ridge. The journey to Blancaneaux Lodge is a scenic montage, with the jungle canopy occasionally parting to reveal breathtaking vistas that are quintessentially Coppola— expansive and dramatically beautiful. Once a private hideaway for Coppola himself, Blancaneaux Lodge is a luxurious collection of cabanas and villas nestled in this lush wilderness, where the attention to detail is as meticulous as the plot twists in one of his films.

Here, the days are filled with exploration and discovery. Trekking to hidden waterfalls and swimming in the crisp waters of Privassion Creek, I am enveloped by the jungle’s natural soundtrack. Evenings bring a culinary journey at Montagna Ristorante, where Italian-inspired dishes crafted with ingredients from the lodge’s organic garden offer flavors as bold and memorable as scenes from a classic film.

At Blancaneaux, every moment is artfully framed, from the handpicked antiques decorating the interiors to the strategically placed windows offering cinematic views of the surroundings. Coppola’s love of storytelling through objects is everywhere. The lodge’s design takes on an architectural dimension, blending seamlessly with the environment and enhancing the narrative of natural beauty and rugged adventure.

Turtle Inn and Blancaneaux Lodge are both uniquely Coppola—yet tied together by a common thread of meticulous craftsmanship, artful storytelling and a deep respect for the natural world. These hideaways, much like a meticulously directed film, have left an indelible impression.





At Blancaneaux Lodge, you are enveloped by the jungle’s natural soundtrack

As the credits roll on my journey, I am left with a profound appreciation for the beauty of Belize, which is matched only by the richness of the experience. Turtle Inn and Blancaneaux Lodge, through their cinematic interpretations of Coppola’s vision, have provided a backdrop for a story you will never want to end.