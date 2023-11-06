From Acne To Facial Sculpting, Here's How Cosmetic Acupunctue Can Benefit Skin

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People Style & Beauty Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty

FROM FACIAL SCULPTING TO ANTIAGING, COSMETIC ACUPUNCTURE CAN BENEFIT VARIOUS SKIN CONCERNS.



Dr. Elizabeth Trattner at Helia House PHOTO BY CARLOS VELEZ

When it comes to needles for beauty purposes, many people may think about fillers, Botox or surgery, and they would be right. There are plenty of beauty and wellness clinics in Miami that help achieve a sculpted look. But there is a more holistic alternative: cosmetic acupuncture.

Acupuncture has been around for centuries as a part of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Known to help alleviate headaches, nausea, body pains and more, it is safe to say that I am a fan of this healing modality– especially since an acupuncture physician raised me.

But how can acupuncture— more specifically cosmetic acupuncture—help you achieve that outward glow? For that, I turned to the expert, Dr. Elizabeth Trattner A.P., DOM.

A renowned acupuncture physician and founder of the first nontoxic healing center in the county, Helia House, her trademarked and signature Gemstone Acupuncture Facial is just one example of how cosmetic acupuncture is not just beautiful but also effective. As a full-body approach to facial and body wellness, we discuss how cosmetic acupuncture leaves you glowing from the inside out. 1901 NE 168th St., North Miami Beach, @heliahouse, @dreliztratts



Dr. Trattner performs cosmetic acupuncture PHOTO BY CARLOS VELEZ

How does cosmetic acupuncture work?

Traditional Chinese medicine views the face as a reflection of the body’s overall health. Facial acupuncture aims to balance the body’s and face’s energy, which can positively affect various health issues such as digestive problems, hormonal imbalances and sleep disorders. This is treated in tandem with body acupuncture to address both the root cause and facial concerns.



Dr. Trattner’s beauty tools to treat clients PHOTO BY LARRY GATZ PHOTOGRAPHY

What does a typical session include?

There are many steps involved in cosmetic and facial acupuncture. The treatment starts with a simple consultation where your cosmetic acupuncture physician will examine your skin and address your overall concerns, goals and relevant health history. The acupuncture physician will examine your face, looking for areas of concern, skin quality, discoloration, acne, muscle tension and facial concern. Patients lie down on a treatment table. The session involves the insertion of ultra-thin, disposable, one-time-use sterile acupuncture needles into specific points on the face, neck, chest and other parts of the body to correct imbalances. Then, an acupuncture physician may use additional tools such as facial massage, facial cupping, gua sha, light therapy, microcurrent stimulation and other modalities to enhance the treatment’s efficacy.



Qua sha techniques are incorporated in Dr. Trattner’s methods PHOTO COURTESY OF DR. ELIZABETH TRATTNER

What are the benefits of cosmetic acupuncture?

Like traditional acupuncture, which can help reduce stress and tension, facial acupuncture has a calming effect on the mind and body. Additional benefits include reducing wrinkles and fine lines, improving muscle tone and facial contouring and increasing blood circulation. Facial acupuncture increases collagen and elastin production, which can help diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, giving the skin a more youthful and smoother appearance. The insertion of needles helps tone and tighten the facial muscles, improving facial contouring and lifting sagging skin.



Acupuncture healing at Helia House. PHOTO BY LARRY GATZ PHOTOGRAPHY

Is it a natural alternative to Botox and fillers?

Cosmetic acupuncture is very different. Botox freezes a muscle, while cosmetic acupuncture increases circulation of the face muscles and tissues. Having worked for a plastic surgeon at the beginning of my career and contributed to dermatology books, both can be done, but tell your acupuncturist if you have had these procedures as you may need to wait. They will work around areas to avoid moving or diffusing products. Just remember acupuncture moves energy, and Botox freezes; they are nothing alike.

How often does one need to be treated?

Acupuncture works best done on a regular weekly basis. The number and frequency of sessions will depend on your goals and the practitioner’s recommendations. I usually tell patients to wait at least eight sessions to see results, but there is what I call a ‘Cinderella effect’ at the beginning of their treatment plan. You leave a session looking amazing and relaxed, but the results are cumulative and a more natural approach to beauty.