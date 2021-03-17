Miami Design District Gets a Chic New Dining Locale

Paige Mastrandrea | March 17, 2021 | Food & Drink Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink

MICHELIN-STARRED COTE KOREAN STEAKHOUSE UPS OUR MIAMI DINING GAME AS IT MAKES ITS GRAND ENTRANCE INTO THE DESIGN DISTRICT.



The tuna tartare is one of the standout raw menu items at the new hot spot. PHOTO COURTESY OF GARY HE

Steak and sizzle are what Michelin-starred New York restaurant COTE does best. Acclaimed for its world-class ingredients, impeccable service and innovative menu, COTE Miami brings the taste and culture of Korean barbecue cuisine to the Magic City with the excellence of a classic American steakhouse.



Korean “bacon" PHOTO COURTESY OF GARY HE

“What is there not to love about Miami?” says COTE owner Simon Kim when discussing the brand’s new Miami home. “I’m constantly blown away by the vibrancy and diversity of the city and how the local community continues to bring these elements into the rapidly growing restaurant scene.”

Located in the heart of the culturally rich and designer-clad Miami Design District, COTE will entice diners with its chic and sophisticated setting, spanning 5,892 square feet with an interior design by architecture studio MNDPC.

State-of-the-art charcoal grills at COTE Miami PHOTO COURTESY OF: GARY HE

“COTE’s sexy atmosphere of fun and fire will feel right at home among some of the other standout spots in the Miami Design District,” notes Kim.

Tailored to its audience, the space features 100-plus seats in the dining room offering its signature, interactive experience that allows guests to get a front-row view of the cooking process as COTE’s experienced servers grill prime cuts of meat on each table’s state-of-the-art charcoal grills. The dining room is flanked by blue-chip, modern art pieces, and a stunning, oval-shaped bar serves as the focal point of the eatery, known in its New York counterpart as a place to see and be seen.



COTE’s signature Gastronome’s Salt is used to season the meat. PHOTO COURTESY OF GARY HE

Additionally, the restaurant features a red-light dry-aging room, where all the magic happens to produce some of the best and highest-quality meat that COTE has become so revered for—with dry-aging ranging from different cuts at a minimum of 45 days. Expect melt-in-your-mouth, marbled wagyu complemented simply with COTE’s signature Gastronome’s Salt—composed of British Maldon, Himalayan pink and Korean 1,000-day-aged sea salt. Are you drooling yet? Because we are.

“Miami is no stranger to steakhouses, but our Korean steakhouse concept gives diners a new, elevated and interactive experience where they can sample some of the best beef around,” says Kim.





For experienced diners looking to leave their meals in the hands of the experts, opt for the Butcher’s Feast or the 10-course Steak Omakase experience, where guests will embark on a gastronomic journey; or indulge in delicacies such as Japanese A5 wagyu from Miyazaki Prefecture, Regiis Ova Kaluga Royal Hybrid caviar and more. Rest assured, you will only be dining on the best, as all prime cuts and wagyu have received a beef marbling score of 10 or above. Sign us up!

“Miami is home to so many great restaurants by legendary chefs and restaurateurs, but there’s also plenty of support for those looking to join the community,” notes Kim.



The signature COTE Cart GRILL PHOTO COURTESY OF FELIPE CUEVAS



With the community front of mind to deliver a memorable and unique experience, COTE enters the scene maintaining its formula for success: providing the best meat, cooked on the best grill, paired with the best wine and spirits.

“I can’t wait to see how COTE 2.0 evolves in Miami, especially now as we’re in the height of season and so many of our friends from the Northeast have moved down south. We are excited to add our New York flavor and edge to the mix,” says Kim. Get ready, because COTE is about to bring the Miami sizzle factor up a notch—we hope you come hungry. 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami, @cotemiami

Grand plateau PHOTO COURTESY OF: FELIPE CUEVAS